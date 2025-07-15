Lake Of Youth, Dreams Afloat One Minute In Changsha At Taozi Lake

As graduation season arrives once again, the second season of the bilingual promotional micro-video series“One Minute in Changsha” invites you to explore the charm of Taozi Lake - known as the“Lake of Youth.”

In spring, peach blossoms blanket the shores in vibrant pinks; in summer, lotus flowers bloom“dazzling red in the sun.” Walking closer to Taozi Lake, you'll find lush Mount Yuelu rising to the west, while the scholarly aura of the thousand-year-old Yuelu Academy lingers in the breeze. The hopes of ancient sages like Zhu Xi and Zhang Shi - that“only Hunan produces such talents” - have been transformed into the lively voices of students along the lakeside. Surrounded by prestigious institutions such as Central South University, Hunan University, and Hunan Normal University, students pour their youthful energy into the lake's picturesque scenery, striving to lead the way on the track of emerging productivity.

This is also a fertile ground for innovation and entrepreneurship. In places like the Yuelu Mountain University Science and Technology Town, the National Engineering Research Center for Robot Vision Perception and Control Technology, and the Taozi Lake Cultural and Creative Industry Park, talented young people, equipped with global vision and innovative technology, nurture entrepreneurial“golden seeds.”

The Lake of Youth is born from the City of Youth. Changsha's“Backpack Plan” for young entrepreneurs supports them in ten key ways, enabling low-cost startups and high-quality living. Taozi Lake pulses with the spirit of“seeking truth from facts,” witnessing generations of young people grow and carrying the boundless possibilities of the future.

