Ziyang's Innovation On The World Stage: Where Digital Nomads And Cities Co-Create The Future

MENAFN - GetNews)Following the success of its debut event in Shanghai, the DNβ Living Pool Party landed today in Spain's capital, Madrid. Hosted by the DNβ Ziyang International Digital Nomad Community, the event gathered remote workers, creators, entrepreneurs, and policy observers from Europe, China, and around the world to explore how individuals and cities can co- evolve in the digital era and co-create a new model for work-life integration.

Held at the innovation hub Talent Garden Madrid, the event centered on the theme“Living Pool Party” with sessions covering urban design, individual practices, and cross-cultural collaboration- offering attendees an inspiring mix of deep thinking and lifestyle aesthetics.



Madrid: An Ideal Lab for Digital Nomads

As a strategic gateway connecting Southern Europe and Latin America, Madrid has emerged as a top destination for freelancers and digital nomads in Europe. Ranked repeatedly among the“Best Cities in Europe for Digital Nomads”, Madrid stands out for its affordable living costs, dynamic innovation ecosystem, multilingual environment, and cultural inclusiveness.

With its open-minded atmosphere and vibrant creative energy, Madrid embodies the core spirit of digital nomadism: mobility, creativity, and connectivity. Here, historic cafés serve as co-working studios, and traditional markets sit alongside modern maker spaces. From co-working hubs scattered across neighborhoods to tech incubators at the city's edge, Madrid operates like a living innovation lab-nourishing global talents with endless inspiration.



From Sichuan to Spain: A New Silk Road for the Digital Age

As China's first“International Digital Nomad-Friendly City”, Ziyang leverages its proximity to the Chengdu Tianfu International Airport-a national-level aviation hub just 25 minutes away-to accelerate its global innovation network. With the launch of a direct flight between TFU Airport and Madrid (only 12 hours), this emerging“Digital Silk Road” is forging new links between two future- facing cities.

For DNβ, Madrid is more than an overseas showcase-it's a deep dialogue about what the“future city paradigm” might look like. By bridging mature European freelancer ecosystems with grassroots innovations in Ziyang, DNβ aims to build a cross-border platform where global talents can co- create their ideal work-life communities. This initiative represents both a bold step in China's urban internationalization and a creative response to the evolution of work itself.

Event Highlights

Urban Blueprint in Action: DNβ co-founder Yuwei Chen shared how the vision for a nomad-friendly city in Ziyang moved from blueprint to reality.

Global Entrepreneur Journeys: Digital entrepreneurs Mr. Liang, Shuxian Lin (shu from yunnan CEO), and Eva Ding (Temu business development manager) discussed how to build cross-cultural businesses, systemize freelance work, and tap into new global trends.

Future of Work Visualized: Content creator Clara Hu, one of the community's first residents, unveiled the“100 Million-earning Nomads” global interview project, profiling independent earners building sustainable, location-free lifestyles.

Solarpunk Special: DNβ founder Open Lin hosted an interactive Q&A on the community's experimental models-concluding with a live jazz performance.



Ziyang: A Living Prototype for the Future of Community

Located in Ziyang, Sichuan-a western Chinese city- DNβ Ziyang International Digital Nomad Community spans 8.62 square kilometers. It's China's first micro-resort destination tailored to remote workers and hyper-individuals, and the country's inaugural social innovation prototype jointly incubated by local government, universities, social organizations, and state-owned enterprises.

Since its launch in 2024, the community has welcomed over 10,000 creators, artists, and developers from around the world. New residents are offered housing subsidies, workspace support, networking opportunities , and a co-created social infrastructure-forming a vibrant testbed for a globally connected, future-oriented lifestyle.

Positioned at the intersection of rural tourism and digital urban industries, the project focuses on first-launch economies, agritourism, and digital creativity. It attracts high-end nomads who integrate into local villages as travelers, creators, and industry professionals-bringing increased income to rural areas and serving as a model of“new productive forces” powering China's rural revitalization and talent mobility strategies.

Twelve New Policies: Real Incentives, Real Magnetism

At the event, co-founder Yuwei Chen announced“12 Incentive Policies to Attract Digital Nomads to Ziyang”, encouraging Chinese professionals in Europe to return home to start businesses-with comprehensive one-stop support:

-Housing: Stay over 30 days in the DNβ community and get a 10% subsidy; live there over 6 months and enjoy 20%.

-Startup Grants: New companies/studios may receive up to ¥300,000 (~€38,000) based on fanbase, income generation, and influence.

-Talent Rewards: Master's/PhD holders receive ¥5,000/¥10,000 annually; top creators with sales over ¥20 million or ¥50 million earn ¥200,000/¥500,000 bonuses.

-Corporate Attraction: Successfully attracting leading companies (e.g., Xiaomi, ByteDance) to set up subsidiaries can yield up to ¥600,000 in incentives.

From the hills of central Sichuan to the highlands of Iberia, digital nomads are redefining the relationships between humans and cities, work and life. DN'βs global expansion is not just a branding milestone-it's a call to imagine:

In an era of mobility and connection, what kind of community can truly empower the individual and re-energize the city?

The future is already here. And from Ziyang, a new“Digital Silk Road” is steadily unfolding-built by next-gen professionals, creators, and remote workers, connecting global visions of better living and working.