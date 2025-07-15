Regenie's® Secures Patent For Pioneering Coated Pita Chip Method

MENAFN - GetNews)



Regenie's®, a distinguished brand of flavorful and healthy snacks, has officially been awarded a U.S. Patent for its innovative methodology for making coated pita chips. This method unites clean-label nutrition with gourmet taste and exceptional crunch.

Haverhill, Massachusetts - July 15, 2025 - A groundbreaking innovation in the premium snack category has secured the much-awaited patent protection, introducing an entirely new approach to healthy indulgence. The patented process , developed by veteran snack food innovator Regina Ragonese, CEO and founder of the Regenie's ® brand, creates premium pita-based snacks that deliver exceptional taste with less than half the sugar of traditional brittle products, while incorporating visible premium ingredients like heart-healthy nuts and superfoods.





"There's nothing else like this out there," notes one early customer, reflecting the unique position this innovation holds in the market. The proprietary process, recognized as one-of-a-kind by the U.S. Patent Office, allows premium ingredients to visibly adhere to pita chips through a specialized baking method. With just 4-5 grams of sugar per serving – the product delivers on growing consumer demand for healthier, minimally processed foods without compromising on taste.

Regenie's ® has already implemented this innovative method to develop its new Pita Brittle ® and Nuts About Chips ® . Both products have earned awards and recognition from Taste TV and industry experts as their top picks for great healthy snacks. These pita chips aren't just any snack; they boast a unique coating that enhances both texture and taste. Crafted using natural ingredients the coating adds layers of flavor without overwhelming the palate.

“This patent is more than the launch of a new product-it's a platform for innovation in the premium, functional snack market,” says Ms. Ragonese”. This concept holds tremendous potential for large CPG companies ready to scale rapidly into new categories, flavors, and health-forward formats”.

Ms. Ragonese brings decades of snack food innovation experience, consistently demonstrating the ability to identify and capitalize on emerging consumer trends with revolutionary products that prioritize both health and taste. She remains committed to innovating and developing more healthy and delicious snacks in the future.

Partnership Opportunity: With patent protection now in place, Regenie's® is inviting strategic partners and category leaders looking to capitalize on growing consumer demand for functional, better-for-you snacks. The company offers exclusive licensing of its coated chip technology, brand + IP licensing packages, product development services for expanded applications and potential for new product lines incorporating superfoods, proteins, and other functional ingredients.

About Regenie's®:

Regenie's® is a premium snack brand transforming the way people experience healthy snacking. Having launched pita chips more than three decades ago, Regenie's® brings unmatched expertise to every bite. Known for its bold flavors, clean ingredients, and patented innovations, Regenie's® creates better-for-you snacks that deliver gourmet taste without compromise. With a focus on functional nutrition and culinary creativity, the brand continues to lead the next generation of clean-label, indulgent snacking.

