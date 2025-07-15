Texas Surety Agents Prioritize Speed, Simplicity, And Trust New Study Reveals Why More Are Choosing Avla

MENAFN - GetNews)A recent qualitative study conducted by Madison Research has revealed the top factors influencing Texas-based surety bond agents when selecting an insurance provider. The findings show that speed of response is the number one priority in today's competitive market.

“In this business, even a one-hour delay can mean losing a construction contract,” said one of the insurance agents interviewed.

Alongside speed, agents cited the ease of doing business, the responsiveness of underwriters, and the quality of customer service as critical differentiators. While financial strength and credibility remain important, these are often assumed when a broker has previous positive experience with the insurer.

In response to this evolving demand, Avla has introduced Avla Accelerated , a fast-track bonding program tailored for the Texas market. This program delivers approvals in as fast as 30 minutes for contracts up to $1.5 million, providing brokers with the agility they need to stay ahead.

But it's not just about how the program is designed to gather the right information quickly - it's also about how Avla's team is trained to prioritize service and speed over bureaucracy. This service-first mindset empowers agents to deliver results faster to their clients, without getting lost in unnecessary paperwork.

“Most tenured companies can best be described as caretakers, while Avla's execs, underwriters, and staff are focused on driving a result,” said L. Ray Pitts Jr., President of Pitts Birdsong.“When an Avla bond can be used, the underwriters and support staff do an excellent job working to find solutions.”

Marie Guajardo, Partner at SWMBE Surety Bonding Agency, added:“Working with Avla has been a wonderful experience. Their team moves fast - no endless paperwork or waiting weeks for approvals. With just a few key details, our clients get what they need, often within the same day.”

