ÉLAN RUE Launches Ethical Streetwear Capsule Collection Via Indiegogo

Paris, France - ÉLAN RUE, a Paris-based unisex streetwear brand, has officially launched its global pre-order campaign on Indiegogo for its first capsule collection. The brand is committed to merging ethical values with luxury fashion by offering a limited-edition lineup designed around sustainability, transparency, and community-driven creation.

Pre-orders are now live on Indiegogo through September 30, 2025: #/ .

Streetwear Reimagined: A Convergence of Aesthetics and Ethics

From its inception, ÉLAN RUE has set out to demonstrate that premium fashion can and should be aligned with social and environmental responsibility. The brand's on-demand production model aims to reduce waste, encourage mindful consumption, and offer transparency across the entire value chain.

Each garment is made to order, ensuring that no surplus inventory is created. Every product includes detailed information on material sourcing, estimated carbon footprint, and manufacturing locations.

For every pre-ordered item, ÉLAN RUE collaborates with certified partners to plant a tree and donates a percentage of profits to selected social and environmental initiatives.

Crowdfunding Campaign: More Than a Launch

ÉLAN RUE's campaign is hosted on Indiegogo, a platform chosen not only for its global visibility but also for its ability to foster a values-aligned community. The campaign runs through September 30, 2025, and offers supporters early access to the debut capsule collection titled ÉLAN 0.1, as well as collector packs.

Each order comes with:



Individually numbered pieces

Eco-conscious packaging printed with plant-based inks

A personal impact certificate (showcasing carbon offset and tree planting)

Early access to future collections and ambassador discounts Invitations to exclusive pop-up stores for select contributors

Supporters can also take part in co-creation through online design votes, creative workshops, and the ambassador program.

The ÉLAN 0.1 Capsule: Limited-Edition, Functional, and Artistic

The collection is composed of three core categories:

1. Oversized Unisex T-Shirts

Made from premium organic cotton (220g/m2)



Available in matte black and pure white with minimalist textures and bold typography Limited to 500 units per design

2. Premium Hoodies



Crafted from recycled cotton (320g/m2), featuring brushed interiors

Available in charcoal black, urban khaki, and concrete gray Printed with high-definition graphics; 300 units per style

3. Technical Bombers



Constructed from waterproof, breathable recycled nylon with splash-resistant silicone treatment

Inspired by Tokyo streetwear, featuring custom YKK zippers, internal patches, and graphic linings Ultra-limited: 200 numbered pieces

These pieces are designed to last and reflect ÉLAN RUE's position at the intersection of practical design, visual identity, and ethical responsibility.

Visual and Artistic Direction

The visual style draws inspiration from urban textures such as concrete, asphalt, and graffiti. Design elements also include digital layering, glitch motifs, and bold typography.

Some graphics are created using AI tools under the guidance of a U.S.-based art director with a background in fine arts. The results are refined manually to ensure a cohesive human-artistic finish.

Environmental and Social Impact

ÉLAN RUE emphasizes sustainable materials and production methods:



Organic Cotton : Certified GOTS and grown without pesticides

Recycled Polyester : Certified by the Global Recycled Standard

Eco-friendly Inks : Water-based and free from volatile organic compounds Packaging : Kraft paper with biodegradable seed inserts

All products are made to order in local partner workshops located in France, the EU, and the USA, minimizing unnecessary logistics and eliminating overstock.

Monthly reporting updates will be shared with contributors regarding tree planting, CO2 offsets, and sourcing transparency.

Community Engagement and Co-Creation

Rather than relying on traditional influencer marketing, ÉLAN RUE encourages micro-communities and authentic engagement through:



A flexible ambassador program with training and rewards

Crowdsourced design decisions Community content shared via hashtags like #ElanRueCollective and #EthicalStreetwear

Supporters are encouraged to take part in creative webinars and share street-style imagery of themselves wearing the garments.

Marketing Strategy and Media Outreach

The brand's marketing strategy includes:



TikTok and Instagram ads focused on immersive storytelling and augmented reality

Collaborations with content creators who align with the brand's values

A targeted press campaign reaching out to fashion, lifestyle, tech, and sustainability publications Appearances on podcasts and in-depth interviews with key media outlets

Artistic Collaborations and Future Plans

Following the campaign, ÉLAN RUE plans to:



Expand into accessories and adaptable garments for the ÉLAN 0.2 season

Open pop-up retail experiences in Paris, New York, and Tokyo

Launch an integrated AR platform for 3D virtual try-on Partner with an emerging international design house for limited collaborations

Voices of Support: Early Impressions from the Community

“ÉLAN RUE sets a new tone: one of honest, conscious, and aesthetic luxury.” Said Sophie L., Fashion Editor.

“Wearing a numbered garment with a certified impact, made to order, brings meaning to personal style.” Stated Maxime R., Indiegogo Backer.

Campaign Highlights at a Glance



Launch of ÉLAN 0.1 capsule: limited-edition t-shirts, hoodies, and bombers

Available exclusively via Indiegogo until September 30, 2025

Zero-waste, on-demand production

Full transparency from materials to carbon footprint

Tangible impact: one tree planted per item + donations to nonprofit partners Community-driven co-creation and exclusive contributor rewards

