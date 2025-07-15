Conquer The Himalayas: Annapurna Encounter Launches 2025/26 Everest Base Camp Trek Packages

MENAFN - GetNews)Adventure seekers and mountain lovers worldwide can now begin planning their dream journey to the Everest region, as Annapurna Encounter Pvt. Ltd., a premier trekking company based in Thamel, Kathmandu, proudly launches its 2025/26 Everest Base Camp trek (EBC trek Nepal) packages. With a strong reputation for safety, authentic experiences, and sustainable practices, Annapurna Encounter invites trekkers to experience the Himalayas like never before.

Everest Base Camp Trek: A Journey to the World's Highest Peak

The Everest Base Camp trek stands as one of the most iconic adventures in the world. Taking trekkers through Sherpa villages, ancient monasteries, and majestic alpine landscapes, this 12 to 15-day expedition culminates at the legendary Everest Base Camp (5,364 meters)-the starting point for mountaineers attempting to summit Mount Everest.

Annapurna Encounter's guided Everest Base Camp trek offers an expertly curated Everest Base Camp itinerary, focusing on gradual altitude gain, cultural immersion, and stunning views of some of the world's highest peaks, including Lhotse, Nuptse, Ama Dablam, and of course, Everest.

What to Expect on the EBC Trek 2025



Day-by-Day Itinerary Highlights:



Flight from Kathmandu to Lukla



Trek through Namche Bazaar, Tengboche, Dingboche



Acclimatization days for altitude adjustment

Visit to Everest Base Camp and Kalapatthar (for the best panoramic Everest view)

Key Features:



Professional local guides with high-altitude training



All permits, domestic flights, and accommodations arranged



Porter services included to carry personal gear Group and private treks available

Why Choose Annapurna Encounter for Your EBC Trek?

With over two decades of experience in trekking in Nepal, Annapurna Encounter provides unmatched expertise and care for clients of all backgrounds and fitness levels. Whether it's a first-time hiker or a seasoned adventurer, every trekker benefits from:



Personalized attention and flexible itineraries

Accommodations in trusted teahouses and lodges

Pre-trip planning and support Focus on safety and high-altitude health management

“At Annapurna Encounter, our mission has always been to showcase Nepal's breathtaking Himalayan beauty while preserving the culture, nature, and spirit of the mountains,” said Subas Bhandari, Founder of Annapurna Encounter.“Over the years, we've seen thousands of trekkers fall in love with this country-not just for the views, but for the people, the warmth, and the sense of personal transformation that comes with every step. As we open bookings for the 2025/26 season, we remain committed to delivering safe, meaningful, and eco-conscious trekking experiences for adventurers from all over the world.”

Best Time for Everest Base Camp Trek

The best seasons for the Everest trek 2025/26 are spring (March to May) and autumn (September to November). These periods offer the clearest skies, comfortable temperatures, and the most vibrant mountain views. Annapurna Encounter recommends early bookings due to limited Lukla flights and high demand during peak seasons.

Eco-Conscious Himalayan Adventure

Annapurna Encounter is committed to eco trekking in Nepal, promoting responsible tourism and reducing the environmental footprint. Local porters and guides are fairly paid, and treks are organized with a strong emphasis on cultural respect and environmental sustainability.

Booking and Availability

Trekkers interested in joining the Himalaya trekking adventure to Everest Base Camp in 2025/26 can now reserve their spots via the Annapurna Encounter website. The company offers early bird discounts, group rates, and customizable options.

Book Now – Everest Base Camp Trek

About Annapurna Encounter Pvt. Ltd.

Founded and operated in Kathmandu, Annapurna Encounter is a trusted name in Himalayan adventures. Specializing in treks across the Everest, Annapurna, and Manaslu regions, the company is known for quality service, ethical travel, and expert local knowledge.

Contact Information

Annapurna Encounter Pvt. Ltd., Thamel, Kathmandu, Nepal

+977-9860311119 | +977-9841537595 | +977-1-5369748

Contact: Prajwal Acharya