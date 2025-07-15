Euronews Covers Key Takeaways From 17Th ECO Summit In Khankendi
“At the 17th Economic Cooperation Organization summit in Khankendi, Azerbaijan, leaders prioritised trade, transport corridors, and stronger regional ties across member states and invited countries.
Leaders and ministers from the Economic Cooperation Organization met in Khankendi to discuss ways to strengthen trade ties and improve regional connectivity.
Secretary General Dr Asad M. Khan said the summit set priorities for advancing integration across transport corridors.
Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov underscored the country's role in linking regional markets.
Pakistan's delegation highlighted the summit's diplomatic potential, while Nigeria's representative emphasised multilateral cooperation.
The final declaration called for reducing trade barriers, supporting cross-border infrastructure, and increasing intra-ECO trade beyond its current share of 8 percent,” Euronews said in their report.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment