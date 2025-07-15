Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Euronews Covers Key Takeaways From 17Th ECO Summit In Khankendi

2025-07-15 07:08:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Euronews has featured a report on the 17th Economic Cooperation Organization summit held in Khankendi, Trend reports.

“At the 17th Economic Cooperation Organization summit in Khankendi, Azerbaijan, leaders prioritised trade, transport corridors, and stronger regional ties across member states and invited countries.

Leaders and ministers from the Economic Cooperation Organization met in Khankendi to discuss ways to strengthen trade ties and improve regional connectivity.

Secretary General Dr Asad M. Khan said the summit set priorities for advancing integration across transport corridors.

Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov underscored the country's role in linking regional markets.

Pakistan's delegation highlighted the summit's diplomatic potential, while Nigeria's representative emphasised multilateral cooperation.

The final declaration called for reducing trade barriers, supporting cross-border infrastructure, and increasing intra-ECO trade beyond its current share of 8 percent,” Euronews said in their report.

