148 Clashes On Frontline, Ukrainian Armed Forces Neutralized Nearly A Hundred Occupiers In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the update was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , publishing a report on the situation as of 22:00 on Tuesday, July 15.

"In total, 148 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of this day... Today, Russian invaders launched one missile and 39 air strikes on the positions of our troops and populated areas, using three missiles and dropping 61 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1,218 loitering munitions and carried out more than 4,000 shellings," the report said.

Ten combat clashes have been reported in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched one air strike, dropping four guided bombs, and carried out 165 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, including three with multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Stroivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector , the aggressor attempted to advance five times in the area of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Zahryzove, and Pishchane. Ukrainian defenders stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Lyman sector , Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 24 times near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and toward Shandryholove and Serebrianka. Four combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , Ukrainian forces repelled two attacks by occupying forces near Hryhorivka and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions seven times in the areas of Predtechyne, Bila Hora, and Stupochky. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector , the Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian units five times near Dyliivka, Toretsk, Novospaske, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector , since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attempted to advance 41 times in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Zvirove, Udachne, Oleksiivka, towards the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Muravka, Filia, and Dachne. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.

Today, according to preliminary data, 93 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 63 of them fatally. Four vehicles, two motorcycles, 22 unmanned aerial vehicles, and one cannon were also destroyed. In addition, one tank and one cannon belonging to the occupiers were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the enemy made 22 attempts to break through the defenses of Ukrainian forces in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Piddubne, Lisne, Myrne, Maliivka, Shevchenko, Novosilka, and toward the settlement of Novokhatsk. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector , the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations.

In the Orikhiv sector , the occupiers launched an air strike on the areas of the settlement of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attacks by the occupiers in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge and near the islands of Kozulskyi and Zabych.

“Today, we commend the soldiers of the 121st Territorial Defense Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who effectively hold back the enemy,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine concluded.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine