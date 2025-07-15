Health & Education Pillars Of J & K's Progress: CM

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Tuesday inaugurated a 120-bedded state-of-the-art additional block at the Bone & Joint Hospital, Srinagar, reaffirming his government's firm commitment to strengthening the two foundational pillars of development-health and education.

Post inauguration, the Chief Minister also took a round of the operation theatres, staircase, ramp and wards, and interacted with the hospital staff and faculty members.

Addressing a large gathering on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that no amount of infrastructure development-be it roads, power projects, or commercial complexes-can substitute for quality healthcare and education.“Without robust schools, colleges, universities and hospitals, our progress as a society will remain incomplete,” he stated.

Recalling the rich legacy of the Bone & Joint Hospital, CM Omar said that the institution has faced extraordinary challenges over the past 30–35 years.“From natural disasters to tragic accidents, this hospital has stood as a symbol of resilience and commitment,” he said.

He reminisced about the 2014 floods, when floodwaters first breached the Bone & Joint Hospital.“I vividly remember standing under this bridge, trying to protect the hospital from being overrun. Despite the devastation, this hospital never turned its back on people-it continued to provide treatment,” he said.

The Chief Minister also referred to the 2022 fire that destroyed major sections of the hospital, including four operation theatres, referral rooms, teaching areas, and multiple wards.“Even without a roof for six months, our doctors and administrators resumed surgeries within days. Their dedication is commendable,” he added.

Highlighting the vision of Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, who had inaugurated the hospital in May 1982, the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed pride in carrying that vision forward.“Today, we are opening a new chapter in the hospital's journey-one that will serve not just Srinagar, but patients from every corner of the Valley, and even from Chenab, Pir Panjal, and Kargil,” he said.

Sharing a personal anecdote, CM Omar revealed that he, too, had been a patient at the hospital following a cycling accident five years after its inauguration.“Thanks to the skill of the surgeons here, I can still run 10–12 kilometers at the age of 55. That's the quality of care this hospital provides,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister emphasized the urgent need for staffing in the newly inaugurated facility and directed concerned departments to expedite the creation of required posts.“We didn't cut this ribbon for a photo opportunity. It will only be meaningful when these beds are occupied, OTs are functional, and our faculty is teaching future doctors,” he asserted.

As Minister for Housing & Urban Development, Omar Abdullah also announced a special survey to identify water-logging hotspots in Srinagar. He said a comprehensive project will be framed to address the issue, drain by drain, to make Srinagar a true smart city.

He further assured that two to three major infrastructure projects will soon be launched to ease traffic congestion in the city.

The Chief Minister extended his congratulations to the Principal of Government Medical College Srinagar, faculty members, doctors, staff, and administration of Bone and Joint Hospital.“This hospital is not just a building-it's a beacon of hope and healing. Together, we will ensure it continues to serve generations to come,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary reaffirmed that the mission and vision laid down by Sher-e-Kashmir will continue with renewed focus and energy under the able leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Minister for Health & Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo, in her address, said that following the formation of the present government under the leadership of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the Bone & Joint Hospital project has witnessed significant progress and was successfully completed.

She further emphasized that medical care facilities across Jammu and Kashmir are being continuously upgraded.“From MRI facilities to Cath Labs and other advanced diagnostic and treatment services, our aim is to provide world-class healthcare through our Government Medical Colleges and associated hospitals,” she said.

Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Lal Chowk Sheikh Ahsan Pardesi, and Secretary Health & Medical Education, Dr. Syed Abid Rashid Shah also addressed the gathering, lauding the efforts of the administration and healthcare workers involved in the project.

The event was attended by several legislators from across Kashmir, Principal GMC Srinagar Dr. Iffat Hassan, Medical Superintendent Bone & Joint Hospital, senior faculty members, doctors and a large number of citizens.

'AI Can't Replace the Human Touch in Medicine'

Speaking at the Annual Day function of SKIMS Medical College & Hospital, Bemina, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized that while artificial intelligence may support the medical profession, it can never replace the empathy and human connection central to the role of a doctor.

“From robotics to artificial intelligence, the medical profession is now at a crossroads of human care and machine efficiency,” Omar said, addressing a hall full of medical professionals, graduates, faculty, and families.“While tools like ChatGPT can simulate empathy and generate treatment suggestions, they can never replace the human touch that defines this profession.”

In a speech that blended personal reflection with pointed policy observations, Omar recalled nearly pursuing medicine himself before shifting to commerce due to a fear of cadaver dissection.“I lacked the aptitude and courage to become a doctor-but I have always had the utmost respect for those who do,” he said.

He urged newly inducted doctors to view their degrees as a starting point, not the destination.“I meet aspirants who want government jobs but are unwilling to serve even a few kilometers from their homes. That mindset needs to change,” he said, calling on young doctors to serve underserved and rural communities with the same passion they show in urban hospitals.

The former Chief Minister also reaffirmed his support for healthcare reforms and budget prioritization for health and medical education. He warned, however, that infrastructure alone is not enough.“If we are referring normal deliveries and minor surgeries to tertiary hospitals due to staff shortages in rural areas, we are failing our system,” he said.

Omar lauded the leadership of the institution's Principal, Dr. Fazlul Qadir Parray, for earning the trust of students and faculty in a remarkably short time, calling it a“rare achievement.”

During the event, graduating students of the 2019 batch were presented with certificates. The families of deceased faculty members were also felicitated in recognition of their invaluable service.

The function was attended by several dignitaries, including Minister for Health & Medical Education Sakina Itoo, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Secretary H&ME Dr. Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Director SKIMS Soura Prof. Mohammad Ashraf Ganai, and various former directors, MLAs, faculty members, and parents.

Omar concluded by reminding the audience of the sacred trust placed in doctors.“Patients in our region place their utmost faith in their doctors-almost as much as they place in Allah. We must uphold that trust with integrity and compassion.”