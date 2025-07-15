Amarnath Yatra Crosses 2.34 Lakh Mark

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Despite overcast weather in the higher reaches of Kashmir, the annual Amarnath Yatra continues without major disruption, with over 2.34 lakh pilgrims having performed darshan at the holy cave since the pilgrimage began this year.

According to official figures, a total of 13,490 devotees performed darshan on July 15 alone. The pilgrims included 9,096 men, 3,546 women, 199 children, 67 sadhus, and 14 sadhvis. Additionally, 568 security personnel also availed the darshan at the sacred shrine.

Fresh batches of pilgrims continue to depart daily from the Jammu base camp. On Tuesday, 6,388 yatris left for the Kashmir Valley in the 14th batch-2,501 via the Baltal route and 3,887 through the traditional Pahalgam axis. The convoy comprised 248 vehicles, including 129 buses and 73 light motor vehicles.

Among the batch were 4,886 males, 1,300 females, 15 children, 158 sadhus, and 21 sadhvis.

Authorities said that despite intermittent rainfall and cloudy conditions, the yatra continues to proceed peacefully. Medical facilities, security arrangements, and traffic regulation have all been intensified along the twin routes.

15-Year Footfall Tops 51 Lakh

Over the past 15 years, the Amarnath Yatra has attracted more than 51 lakh pilgrims, according to official data reviewed by KNO. The pilgrimage saw a major spike in participation in 2011 and 2012 with over 6 lakh devotees each year. However, turnout dropped in the following years due to weather, unrest, and logistical hurdles, reaching a low of 2.21 lakh in 2016.

After a complete suspension during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, the Yatra resumed in 2022 with a modest count of 3.04 lakh. In 2023, the number rose to 4.5 lakh, and 2024 recorded a decade-high of 5 lakh pilgrims-marking the highest turnout since 2012.

The duration of the pilgrimage has also varied over the years-from 43 days in 2022 to 62 days in 2023, and 52 days this year. The upward trend in participation has been attributed to improved facilities, stronger security protocols, and greater outreach to both domestic and international pilgrims.

Officials say that if the current pace continues, this year's yatra may surpass last year's total. The pilgrimage is scheduled to conclude on August 19, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.

Police Mock Drills Conducted Along Yatra Route

Mock drills were conducted on Tuesday along the Amarnath Yatra routes in several districts of Kashmir to strengthen the security forces for the ongoing pilgrimage, police said.

A police spokesman said these mock drills were conducted without causing inconvenience to the yatris or the general public, and the cooperation of citizens and pilgrims was appreciated.

To ensure the safety and security of pilgrims undertaking the yatra, the police conducted mock drills along the designated yatra routes in several districts of the Kashmir valley, including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Pulwama and Kulgam, the police spokesman said.

He said the exercises were carried out at strategically significant points to assess the alertness, preparedness and coordination among different security agencies deployed for yatra duties.

The mock drills simulated scenarios of standoff fire, attempted fidayeen attack, IED detection, convoy stoppage, emergency evacuation, crowd management and disaster scenarios due to earthquake, landslides and the likes, the spokesman said.

Senior police officers supervised these mock drills, ensuring that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) were followed and refined where necessary, he said.

Special focus was laid on critical areas prone to congestion or high footfall to test the efficiency of response teams and quick reaction units, he added.