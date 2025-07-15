Trump Says Epstein Files Were 'Made Up By Comey, Obama, And Biden', Urges Pam Bondi To Release Only 'Credible' Info
The review, completed prior to the release of a DOJ and FBI memo last week, concluded there was no evidence that Epstein maintained a "client list" of powerful associates. It also stated that no further charges would be pursued in connection with the investigation. As part of the review, the DOJ released hours of jail footage which, officials say, corroborate the conclusion that Epstein died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell in 2019.Trump: 'Whatever she thinks is credible, she should release'
When asked by ABC News if Pam Bondi had informed him whether his name appeared in the documents, Trump denied any such disclosure.
“No, no, she's -- she's given us just a very quick briefing,” Trump replied, before veering into accusations that the documents were politically motivated.
“These files were made up by Comey, they were made up by Obama, they were made up by the Biden [administration] -- and you know, we went through years of that with the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax,” he claimed.
Trump added:“We've gone through years of it, but she's handled it very well, and it's going to be up to her. Whatever she thinks is credible, she should release.”Trump defends Bondi's role
Despite the friction, Trump defended Bondi's management of the situation and said the credibility of the information is paramount.
“The attorney general's handled that very well. She's really done a very good job,” he said.“And I think that when you look at it, you'll understand that. I would like to see that also. But I think the attorney general, the credibility is very important. And you want credible evidence or something like that.”MAGA outrage and Epstein speculation
Trump's comments come amid rising backlash from his own base, with some MAGA supporters accusing the administration of covering up information related to Epstein's connections.
The DOJ's conclusion that no "client list" exists , coupled with the lack of further legal action, has fueled online conspiracy theories and demands for full transparency from the government.Also Read | Trump declares 19% tariff on Indonesian imports, says US gets free export access
