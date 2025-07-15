Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ambassador Chen Mingjian Meets With Tanzania Peoples' Defence Forces Chief Of Staff Lt. Gen. Salum Othman


On July 11, Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania H.E. Chen Mingjian met with Lieutenant General Salum Othman, Chief of Staff of Tanzania Peoples' Defence Forces in Dar es Salaam. They discussed bilateral military relations and committed to strengthening exchanges and cooperation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United Republic of Tanzania.

