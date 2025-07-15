NICB President And CEO David J. Glawe Testifies To U.S. Senate Committee On The Judiciary On Unprecedented Threat Of Cargo Theft

Glawe Urges Passage of Combating Organized Retail Crime Act

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- David J. Glawe, President and CEO of the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the nation's leading non-profit association dedicated to preventing insurance fraud and crime, testified Tuesday before the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary in its hearing, "Beyond the Smash and Grab: Criminal Networks and Organized Theft." The hearing focused on bolstering federal efforts to dismantle transnational crime rings which drove an unprecedented surge in cargo theft in recent years and highlighted the need for Congress to adopt the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act (CORCA).

In his testimony, Glawe leveraged NICB's unique position at the intersection of the insurance industry and law enforcement, as well as his more than three decades of law enforcement and national security experience, to highlight how cargo theft has escalated to historic levels and become a vector for transnational criminal activity.

"Most cargo thefts are not the result of small operations, rather they are committed by well-funded, sophisticated criminal businesses," Glawe said. "These criminal networks are exploiting supply chain vulnerabilities and abusing new technologies to finance other illicit activities, including drug and weapons trafficking and terrorism. The impacts are felt on kitchen tables across the country through higher prices."

Six to eight incidents of cargo theft occur every day, with an average value per theft of more than $200,000. In the last 18 months, NICB has assisted in over 240 cargo crime investigations, leading to more than 70 recoveries valued at nearly $40 million. Since 2022, NICB has opened an average of 150 commercial cargo crime cases per year.

NICB agents play a crucial role in coordinating with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, as well as NICB member insurance companies, to aid in investigations of organized crime and other bad actors involved in cargo theft.

Key points emphasized in Glawe's testimony:



The U.S. is experiencing a historic spike in cargo thefts: The value of stolen merchandise and estimated losses broke the $1 billion mark for the first time in 2023, going on to increase 27% in 2024. These figures are projected to increase another 22% by the end of 2025.

Transnational criminal organizations are reaping the rewards: Through cyber-enabled logistics manipulation and new methods of identity theft, cargo theft has gone unchecked for too long.

Stolen goods are often used to fund darker criminal enterprises: Items ranging from everyday consumer goods to high-end luxury are sold in illicit markets, fueling drug trafficking, arms dealing and terrorism.

NICB and law enforcement collaborate closely to counter cargo theft: NICB's special agents and intelligence analysts maintain strong relationships with federal, state and local law enforcement to investigate and dismantle organized cargo theft rings to recover stolen goods. Support for CORCA (S. 1404): Glawe reaffirmed NICB's support for the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act to expand federal coordination and enforcement capabilities in investigations of interstate and transnational theft.

Voices across the private and public sectors joined together to acknowledge that the only way to stop cargo theft is through a concerted effort from all affected industries, levels of law enforcement, policymakers and the public. The committee also heard testimony from Donna Lemm, Chief Strategy Officer at IMC Logistics, Scott McBride, Chief Global Asset Protection Officer at American Eagle Outfitters, and Summer Stephan, District Attorney of San Diego County and President of The National District Attorneys Association.

If you suspect potential cargo theft, call local law enforcement, your insurance carrier and NICB's hotline at 1-800-TEL-NICB.

To learn how to help deter cargo theft visit

About the National Insurance Crime Bureau: Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) is the nation's leading not-for-profit organization exclusively dedicated to combatting and preventing insurance crime through Intelligence, Analytics, and Operations; Education and Crime Prevention; and Strategy, Policy, and Advocacy. NICB is supported by more than 1,200 property and casualty insurance companies and self-insured organizations. To learn more, visit NICB .

SOURCE National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB)

