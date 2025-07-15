New Book Transforming Business With AI Explores The Future Of Sustainable Innovation And Growth

SINGAPORE, CENTRAL REGION, SINGAPORE, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- – As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape the way businesses operate, innovate, and grow, Transforming Business with AI: Sustainable Innovation and Growth by Yashwant Aditya provides a timely and insightful guide to harnessing AI for long-term success-while staying grounded in ethical and sustainable practices.As organizations worldwide integrate AI into their strategies, The book seeks to bridge the gap between technological advancements and sustainable business models. It presents a compelling case for AI-driven transformation, showcasing real-world applications, case studies, and actionable insights that help businesses harness AI's full potential.Written for business leaders, entrepreneurs, and technology enthusiasts, this book highlights the key areas where AI is making a significant impact, including:.Enhancing operational efficiency and automation.Driving innovation through intelligent decision-making.Strengthening sustainability efforts with AI-driven solutions.Overcoming challenges in AI adoption and ethical considerationsYashwant Aditya, a thought leader in AI and business transformation, combines extensive research with practical applications to demonstrate how organizations can successfully navigate the AI revolution. Transforming Business with AI goes beyond theory, offering a roadmap for businesses looking to implement AI strategies that align with their long-term vision and values.With AI reshaping industries at an unprecedented pace, this book is an essential resource for professionals who want to stay ahead of the curve. Readers will gain valuable insights into how AI can be a tool for innovation, not just efficiency, and how businesses can achieve growth while upholding ethical responsibility.About the AuthorYashwant Aditya is a highly accomplished technology professional with over a decade of experience in network security, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. Holding a PhD in AI and Cybersecurity and a Master's from the University of Oxford, and with several research papers published in multiple journals, he combines deep academic knowledge with practical industry leadership as a Senior Network Security Consultant at Lenovo. Currently pursuing an Executive Diploma at Oxford, Yashwant's expertise is fortified by certifications like CISM and CISSP, and his research, published in respected journals, reflects his commitment to advancing technological frontiers.

Yashwant Aditya

Yashwant Aditya

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.