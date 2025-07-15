ENTER BHAVILONIA: BHAVI BRINGS HIS FANTASY WORLD TO FORTNITE

Bhavilonia

Bhavi Fortnite

Bhavi (photo courtesy of Move Management)

IN A HISTORIC MOVE, BHAVI BECOMES THE FIRST ARGENTINE ARTIST TO TRANSFORM HIS ALBUM INTO AN INTERACTIVE GAMING UNIVERSE

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Belgian-Argentine phenomenon Bhavi has officially redefined the meaning of a musical universe. With his critically acclaimed concept album BHAVILONIA, the genre-blurring artist goes beyond the traditional boundaries of sound and spectacle – this time, launching his medieval fantasy realm into the digital stratosphere by partnering with Fortnite, one of the most popular video games in the world today.

In an unprecedented crossover, Bhavi's visionary world is now fully explorable in Fortnite through a custom-built, artist-curated experience. Drawing directly from the rich lore and aesthetics of BHAVILONIA, players are invited to step into an immersive universe where music meets gameplay in groundbreaking fashion. From navigating the enchanted Idi Forest, to solving puzzles in the intricate Labyrinth, and exploring the iconic Bhavilonia Village, fans can live out the album's mythology as playable narrative – complete with hidden easter eggs, visual nods to music videos, and even the collectible“Bhavilonic peso,” a central motif from the album's world-building.

Bhavi's foray into the metaverse is not just a gaming expansion, it's a cultural event. This interactive realm elevates BHAVILONIA from an album into a cross-platform phenomenon, reflecting the artist's signature blend of imagination, authenticity, and forward-thinking artistry.

Originally released on March 11, 2025, BHAVILONIA is a genre-fluid body of work that traverses trap, experimental R&B, and bossa nova, all while maintaining Bhavi's disruptive sonic fingerprint. Laced with punchy basslines, shimmering synth textures, and rich melodic flourishes, the album is meant to be experienced as much as it is to be heard. It marks a new creative peak for the artist, who took a hands-on approach in producing all 14 tracks.

Live, the BHAVILONIA world debuted during two back-to-back sold-out shows at Estadio Obras, where Bhavi transformed the venue into a full-scale theatrical production. Fans witnessed a towering two-story castle, live actors in medieval costumes – princesses, guards, executioners – and elaborate set designs that brought the album's story to life in cinematic fashion. These performances laid the foundation for what would become the album's broader world-building, culminating now with the Fortnite launch.

Collaborations across BHAVILONIA are equally ambitious. The focus track“AGRIDULCE”, featuring Duki, sets the emotional tone, while“ME DESPERTÉ”, a standout collaboration with multi-award winning singer-songwriter Jorge Drexler, bridges generations and genres in an unexpected fusion of trap and bossa nova. Other previously released singles include“SUNDAY” with Trueno,“PERFUME” featuring Nicki Nicole, and the atmospheric dual-track“HASTA LA LUNA / LOCO X VOS.”

The album closes with a grand tribute:“BÉSAME REMIX”, a star-studded anthem featuring Tiago PZK, Milo J, Seven Kayne, Khea, and Neo Pistea. Speaking on the remix, Bhavi shares:“It's not just a remix, it's a tribute to a beautiful time. To a beautiful song that accompanied us at a different time in each of our lives and to this day leaves its impact. We created it with lots of love – long live trap music.”



About Bahvi

Bhavi was born in Belgium, on October 22, 1997 and soon after he settled in Argentina from where he emerged with his art. Beyond being connected to music since always, and going deep into his own search for style and creation, it was at the age of 20 that he began to record formally and came to work with Mueva Records. During 2018, collaborations with Duki, Ecko and Seven Kayne marked his career and led him in 2019 to be part of the Lollapalooza festival in Argentina for the first time, opening to new audiences and achieving a very deep musical growth that was reflected in the singles he released, such as: "Otra Igual", "Me Preguntaba", and "Dame Más.” The exciting collaborations continued with "No Lo Entiendo" with Khea, "BZRP Music Sessions #1" with Halpe and Bizarrap, "Glitter" with Paco Amoroso and Halpe and "Fresko" with Trueno.

His EP "Butaka" would be released in May 2020, and at the end of that year he would present "Espejismos" with Cazzu. But the highlight of that year would undoubtedly be his debut studio album, "Cinema", an exceptional work that continues with the concept of films and that shows an innovative artist in full search of sounds and that also boasts great collaborations. Bhavi kicked off 2022 with "Bien", "ayer" with Lit Killah, "DYLM" with Santa Fe Klan, "sienta Bien" with Laylow and "Puff" with Bizarrap. His third album, "Pochoclos" displays a versatile artist, composed of 17 songs, this new production gives a movie ending to the trilogy composed by "Butakas", and "Cinema". Here, Bhavi presents collaborations with Bizarrap, Lit Killah, YSY A, Lara 91k, Santa Fe Klan, Laylow and Asan.

Bhavi makes it clear once again that his music transcends thousands. Genuine, fresh and irreverent, the musician continues to shine and demonstrate a deep connection with his people through direct and energetic songs that show an original and integral artist. In 2024 he releases "Bésame Remix" with Khea, Tiago PZK, Seven Kayne, Milo J and Neo pistea, a song that takes him to #1 in the charts and kept him for a month at this position in Argentina, in addition to entering the charts of several countries.



.



﻿

Angela Rodriguez

email us here

A R Entertainment

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Bhavilonia visualizers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.