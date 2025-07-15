Alkermes To Report Second Quarter Financial Results On July 29, 2025

DUBLIN, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS ) will host a conference call and webcast presentation at 8:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. BST) on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 to discuss the company's second quarter financial results.

The webcast player and accompanying slides may be accessed on the Investors section of Alkermes' website at . The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1 877 407 2988 for U.S. callers and +1 201 389 0923 for international callers. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event and may be accessed by visiting Alkermes' website.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders, including narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at .

Alkermes Contact:

Jamie Constantine

Investor Relations

+1 781 873 2402

SOURCE Alkermes plc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED