Nuwellis Secures New U.S. Patent, Strengthening Its Position As A Leader In Fluid Management Innovation

MINNEAPOLIS, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company focused on fluid management solutions, today announced the issuance by the U.S Patent and Trademark Office of U.S. Patent No. 12,357,734, titled“Extracorporeal Blood Filtering Machine and Methods.” The patent was officially granted on July 15, 2025, further strengthening the company's growing intellectual property portfolio.

The patent covers methods for improving the accuracy of fluid balance calculations by incorporating the density of replacement fluids and effluent-a known source of error in continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) systems that use weight-based measurements. While most systems assume a default fluid density of 1 g/mL, actual fluid densities vary. This discrepancy, if uncorrected, can lead to clinically relevant fluid balance errors. The patented approach enables CRRT systems to account for density-via user input, machine measurement, or derived data-resulting in more accurate volumetric flow tracking.

The patent joins Nuwellis' robust and growing portfolio, of pending U.S. patents related to its proprietary system and methods.

“Expanding our intellectual property portfolio is a key part of our strategy,” said John Erb, Chief Executive Officer of Nuwellis.“Each new patent reinforces our commitment to building long-term value through innovation that supports patients, clinicians, and our future growth.”

This addition reflects Nuwellis' investment in protecting advancements in extracorporeal fluid management and reinforces its position in the evolving field of fluid management therapies.

About Nuwellis Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical device company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis is headquartered in Minneapolis, with a wholly owned subsidiary in Ireland. For more information visit or visit us on LinkedIn or X, formerly known as Twitter.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow® System The Aquadex SmartFlow system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2025 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.

