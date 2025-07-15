Park Aerospace Corp. Reports First Quarter Results

Park reported net sales of $15,400,000 for the 2026 fiscal year first quarter ended June 1, 2025 compared to $13,970,000 for the 2025 fiscal year first quarter ended June 2, 2024 and $16,939,000 for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter ended March 2, 2025. Net earnings for the 2026 fiscal year first quarter were $2,080,000 compared to $993,000 for the 2025 fiscal year first quarter and $1,246,000 for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter.

Net earnings before special items for the 2026 fiscal year first quarter were $2,080,000 compared to $1,781,000 for the 2025 fiscal year first quarter and $2,417,000 for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2026 fiscal year first quarter was $2,963,000 compared to $2,610,000 for the 2025 fiscal year first quarter and $3,418,000 for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter.

During the 2026 fiscal year first quarter, the Company had no special items. During the 2025 fiscal year first quarter, the Company recorded a $1,052,000 pre-tax charge related to storm damage to the Company's facilities in Newton Kansas. During the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter, the Company recorded a non-cash tax charge of $2,147,000 related to the potential repatriation by the Company of undistributed foreign earnings on certain funds held by the Company's Singapore subsidiary. The Company also recorded a tax benefit of $957,000 in the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter related to the“running” or expiration of the statute of limitations for certain provisions for uncertain tax positions previously established by the Company.

Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.10 for the 2026 fiscal year first quarter compared to $0.05 for the 2025 fiscal year first quarter and $0.06 for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.10 for the 2026 fiscal year first quarter compared to $0.09 for the 2025 fiscal year first quarter and $0.12 for the 2025 fiscal year fourth quarter.

Park believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations would be difficult if the disclosure of its operating results were limited to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) financial measures, which include special items, such as a charge related to storm damage, a non-cash tax charge, and reductions in uncertain tax positions. Accordingly, in addition to disclosing its operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, Park discloses non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, and operating results that exclude special items in order to assist its shareholders and other readers in assessing the Company's operating performance, since the Company's on-going, normal business operations do not include such special items. The detailed operating information presented below includes a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating results before special items to earnings determined in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax earnings to Adjusted EBITDA. Such non-GAAP financial measures are provided to supplement the results provided in accordance with GAAP.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park's advanced composite materials include film adhesives (Aeroadhere ® ) and lightning strike protection materials (Electroglide ® ). Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park's advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as“drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park's advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park's composite parts and structures (which include Park's proprietary composite SigmaStrutTM and AlphaStrutTM product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park's objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

