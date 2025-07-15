Park Aerospace Corp. Reports First Quarter Results
|13 Weeks Ended
|13 Weeks Ended
|13 Weeks Ended
|June 1, 2025
|June 2, 2024
|March 2, 2025
|Sales
|$
|15,400
|$
|13,970
|$
|16,939
|Net Earnings before Special Items1
|$
|2,080
|$
|1,781
|$
|2,417
|Special Items, Net of Tax:
|Storm Damage Charge
|-
|(1,052
|)
|-
|Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items
|-
|264
|19
|Tax Provision on Foreign Earnings
|-
|-
|(2,147
|)
|Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions
|-
|-
|957
|Net Earnings
|$
|2,080
|$
|993
|$
|1,246
|Basic Earnings per Share:
|Basic Earnings before Special Items1
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.12
|Special Items:
|Storm Damage Charge
|-
|(0.05
|)
|-
|Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items
|-
|0.01
|-
|Tax Provision on Foreign Earnings
|-
|-
|(0.11
|)
|Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions
|-
|-
|0.05
|Basic Earnings per Share
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.06
|Diluted Earnings before Special Items1
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.12
|Special Items:
|Storm Damage Charge
|-
|(0.05
|)
|-
|Income Tax Effect on Pretax Special Items
|-
|0.01
|-
|Tax Provision on Foreign Earnings
|-
|-
|(0.11
|)
|Reduction in Uncertain Tax Positions
|-
|-
|0.05
|Diluted Earnings per Share
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.06
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
|19,919
|20,253
|19,945
|Diluted
|19,968
|20,371
|20,022
|1 Refer to "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures" below for information regarding Special Items.
Comparative balance sheets (in thousands) :
|June 1, 2025
|March 2, 2025
|Assets
|(unaudited)
|Current Assets
|Cash and Marketable Securities
|$
|65,571
|$
|68,834
|Accounts Receivable, Net
|12,953
|12,903
|Inventories
|6,763
|7,213
|Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
|2,045
|1,344
|Total Current Assets
|87,332
|90,294
|Fixed Assets, Net
|21,675
|21,650
|Operating Right-of-use Assets
|295
|308
|Other Assets
|11,416
|9,856
|Total Assets
|$
|120,718
|$
|122,108
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts Payable
|$
|1,710
|$
|2,513
|Accrued Liabilities
|1,613
|1,318
|Operating Lease Liability
|41
|40
|Income Taxes Payable
|6,764
|5,390
|Total Current Liabilities
|10,128
|9,261
|Long-term Operating Lease Liability
|307
|318
|Deferred Income Taxes
|5,260
|5,304
|Other Liabilities
|72
|71
|Total Liabilities
|15,767
|14,954
|Shareholders' Equity
|104,951
|107,154
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|120,718
|$
|122,108
|Additional information
|Equity per Share
|$
|5.29
|$
|5.36
Comparative statements of operations (in thousands – unaudited):
|13 Weeks Ended
|13 Weeks Ended
|13 Weeks Ended
|June 1, 2025
|June 2, 2024
|March 2, 2025
|Net Sales
|$
|15,400
|$
|13,970
|$
|16,939
|Cost of Sales
|10,682
|9,871
|11,981
|Gross Profit
|4,718
|4,099
|4,958
|% of net sales
|30.6
|%
|29.3
|%
|29.3
|%
|Selling, General & Administrative Expenses
|2,299
|2,017
|2,107
|% of net sales
|14.9
|%
|14.4
|%
|12.4
|%
|Earnings from Operations
|2,419
|2,082
|2,851
|Storm Damage Charge
|-
|(1,052
|)
|-
|Interest and Other Income:
|Interest Income
|355
|339
|335
|Earnings from Operations before Income Taxes
|2,774
|1,369
|3,186
|Income Tax Provision
|694
|376
|1,940
|Net Earnings
|$
|2,080
|$
|993
|$
|1,246
|% of net sales
|13.5
|%
|7.1
|%
|7.4
|%
Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure (in thousands – unaudited):
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA
|13 Weeks Ended
|13 Weeks Ended
|13 Weeks Ended
|June 1, 2025
|June 2, 2024
|March 2, 2025
|GAAP Net Earnings
|$
|2,080
|$
|993
|$
|1,246
|Adjustments:
|Income Tax Provision
|694
|376
|1,940
|Interest Income
|(355
|)
|(339
|)
|(335
|)
|Depreciation
|456
|439
|460
|Stock Option Expense
|88
|89
|107
|Special Items:
|Storm Damage Charge
|-
|1,052
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|2,963
|$
|2,610
|$
|3,418
Legal Disclaimer:
