Isohub Unveils New Pricing Model To Empower Small And Growing Isos

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CORDOVA, TN, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ISOHub, the all-in-one CRM and operations platform built exclusively for Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs), has announced a bold new pricing model designed to better support small and growing ISOs in the payments industry.

Starting immediately, ISOHub is offering flat-rate pricing with transparent tiers that scale alongside ISO growth - a move aimed at removing the cost barrier that often prevents new ISOs from accessing advanced tools. The new entry-level plan starts at a price point that makes enterprise-level features accessible to even the smallest teams.

“We listened to the feedback from the field,” said Dee Karawadra, CEO of Impact Techlab, the creators of ISOHub.“New ISOs need powerful tools, but they also need pricing that makes sense early on. We went back to our mission - build something great and make it accessible.”

ISOHub replaces spreadsheets, disconnected portals, and clunky software with one intuitive platform tailored specifically for the payments industry. Key features include agent onboarding, merchant management, residual reporting, vendor tracking, equipment management, and multi-processor integrations.

As part of the launch, Impact Techlab has released a new 30-minute demo video, recorded by Emily Karawadra, COO of Impact Techlab, to showcase ISOHub's capabilities. The walkthrough highlights how ISOs can streamline operations, reduce overhead, and scale faster - without breaking the bank.

Anyone interested in viewing the demo or learning more about ISOHub's new pricing can contact Maya Karawadra for access.

About ISOHub

ISOHub is a purpose-built CRM and operations platform for ISOs and agents in the merchant services industry. Created by longtime payments professionals, ISOHub offers a streamlined way to manage every aspect of an ISO's business - from onboarding to payouts and everything in between. ISOHub is a product of Impact Techlab, a Memphis-based technology firm focused on delivering real-world tools to ISOs, agents, and fintech providers nationwide.

