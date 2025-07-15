BODYBAR Pilates Selects Delightree To Transform Franchise Operations With AI

This partnership allows for faster onboarding, fewer support requests, and enhanced member experiences across all 50+ studios

DENVER, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BODYBAR Pilates, a leader in modern Pilates studios, is partnering with Delightree to deploy a powerful AI-driven support and operations solution across its rapidly expanding franchise network. With this rollout, BODYBAR and Delightree will streamline the studio opening process, strengthen system-wide compliance, and equip staff with a centralized, AI-powered knowledge platform. This initiative is designed to accelerate time to open, support strong unit-level economics, and enhance operational excellence across the BODYBAR system.

This strategic initiative comes as BODYBAR continues prioritizing technology to boost efficiency and elevate customer experience. Delightree's AI-powered search capability significantly reduces staff reliance on headquarters for routine operational questions, reducing the time spent on information retrieval from several minutes to just a few seconds. BODYBAR projects that Delightree's platform will decrease support ticket volume by significantly improving team access to real-time tools, resources and documentation – allowing teams to spend less time troubleshooting and more time focused on delivering the BODYBAR experience.

"Technology is at the heart of BODYBAR's growth strategy, allowing our franchise partners to focus on delivering exceptional classes and building thriving studios," said Michael Piermarini, COO of BODYBAR Pilates. "Delightree puts essential operational knowledge in the hands of our instructors and managers, establishing brand continuity from safety protocols and standard operational documents to studio opening preparation materials and checklists. This move raises the operational bar and lets our teams concentrate on offering consistency, motivation and that dependable dose of feel-good movement our guests expect when they walk through our studio doors."

As BODYBAR continues to strengthen and evolve its operational capabilities to support its growth, the brand is investing in systems that simplify and strengthen both studio and corporate functions. This partnership with Delightree marks the next step in that evolution, providing an end-to-end operations hub that streamlines the entire franchise journey – from signing and design to construction, presale, and grand openings. BODYBAR remains committed to operational excellence and is proud to partner with Delightree to help fuel its continued expansion.

Tushar Mishra, Co-founder and CEO of Delightree, said, "Today's most successful franchise brands invest in tools that empower frontline teams and foster consistency at scale. We're excited to help BODYBAR Pilates optimize operations and elevate the studio experience across their fast-growing franchise system."

Deployment of Delightree across BODYBAR Pilates studios begins this month, with complete rollout scheduled by August 2025.

About BODYBAR Pilates

Founded to redefine fitness, BODYBAR Pilates' mission is to cultivate a balanced, athletic, and real community. We are committed to providing a fiercely effective workout experience, powered by Pilates, that helps individuals discover their physical potential and enhance their overall well-being both on and off the Reformer. Our expert-led classes cater to all fitness levels in a welcoming environment, utilizing state-of-the-art Pilates equipment. Ranked as one of the country's fastest growing companies by Inc. Magazine , BODYBAR presents an exciting opportunity for entrepreneurs in the fitness industry. Joining the BODYBAR family means becoming part of a movement that empowers individuals to achieve their fitness goals while building a thriving, community-centric business. This opportunity is ideal for entrepreneurs looking to make a meaningful impact in the fitness world with a reputable, innovative brand.

About Delightree

Delightree provides AI-powered operations software designed exclusively for franchisors . Its comprehensive platform integrates franchise launch, employee training, operational tasks, audits, and customer feedback. Delightree's AI modules deliver consistent, brand-compliant support instantly, empowering franchise teams and significantly reducing operational friction and support costs.

