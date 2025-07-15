Art Installation Request For Proposals
Visit Visalia invites qualified artists/ design teams to submit proposals for a site-specific public art installation.Post thi
The original Sequoia Tree was donated nearly 100 years ago from General Grant National Park Superintendent to the US Postmaster in Visalia. The tree's removal leaves a symbolic space that offers an opportunity for a new, meaningful art installation. The site is a small parklet on the US Post Office property, covering approximately 3,885 square feet, with a circular walking path of about 102 feet in circumference, mimicking the size of the base of the famous General Sherman Tree.
Visalia's history is deeply connected with the preservation and accessibility of Sequoia National Park. Artists should propose designs that reflect local history, ecological awareness, and engage in public interaction.
Submission details:
-
SLT Replacement Project RFP: visitvisalia/sequoia-legacy-art-installation-rfp
Deadline s:
Letter of Interest due September 1, 2025
Complete proposals due November 30 ,2025
Eligibility : Open to regional/national artists or teams with public-art experience.
Requirements : Letter of interest, resume or CV, three work samples, brief design concept, rough project budget, and maintenance consideration.
"This installation will celebrate our ties to the Sequoias and inspire future generations," says Sherrie Bakke, executive director of Visit Visalia.
About Visit Visalia: Visit Visalia is a collaboration of the Visalia Tourism Marketing District, and the Visalia Convention and Visitors Bureau (VCVB) dedicated to marketing, advertising, public relations and other promotional efforts that inspire travel to the City of Visalia. For more information about Visit Visalia go to and follow Visit Visalia on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and Pinterest .
SOURCE Visit Visalia
