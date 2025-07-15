FOX NEWS CHANNEL LEADS ALL BROADCAST NETWORKS IN PRIMETIME FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE WEEK

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the week of July 7 - 13, FOX News Channel (FNC) averaged 2.4 million viewers in primetime leading all broadcast networks for the third consecutive week including NBC (2.2 million viewers), CBS (2 million viewers) and ABC (2 million viewers). Since Memorial Day, FNC has commanded 3 million viewers in weekday primetime, which also leads all of television including ABC (2.9 million viewers), NBC (2.4 million viewers) and CBS (2.1 million viewers). FNC is outpacing the broadcast competition in weekday primetime since the official start of the Summer on June 20.

FNC has now topped all broadcast competition three times in 2025 for Monday-Sunday primetime and seven times with weekday primetime viewership. The last time FNC accomplished this feat for three consecutive weeks over the broadcast networks was in 2020.

In total day (6 AM-6 AM/ET), FNC posted 1.5 million viewers and 190,000 in the 25-54 demo leading all of cable. In fact, FNC commanded 97 of the top 100 cable telecasts for the week despite Wimbledon tennis coverage.

For the week, The Five averaged 3.5 million viewers and 376,000 in the 25-54 demo, leading cable news across the board. At 6 PM/ET, Special Report with Bret Baier drew 2.6 million viewers and 284,000 in the 25-54 demo. The Ingraham Angle saw 2.5 million viewers and 258,000 in the 25-54 demo at 7 PM/ET. At 8 PM/ET, Jesse Watters Primetime secured 3.4 million viewers and 367,000 in the 25-54 demo. At 10 PM/ET, Gutfeld! commanded 2.9 million viewers and 337,000 in the 25-4 demo, leading ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! (1,258,000 viewers; 239,000 A25-54). Notably, The Five and Jesse Watters Primetime both outranked CBS' Big Brother on Thursday night which nabbed 3.2 million viewers.

FNC continued to see its daytime programs outpace the broadcast competition. The Will Cain Show (weekdays, 4 PM/ET; 2,170,000 viewers), Outnumbered (weekdays, 12 PM/ET; 1,935,000 viewers), America Reports (weekdays, 1-3 PM/ET; 1,898,000 viewers), The Story (weekdays, 3 PM/ET; 1,894,000), The Faulkner Focus (weekdays, 11 AM/ET; 1,879,000 viewers) and America's Newsroom (weekdays, 9-11 AM/ET; 1,859,000 viewers) all led CBS Mornings (1,826,000 viewers), NBC's Today Third Hour (1,617,000 viewers) and ABC's GMA3 (1,321,000 viewers).

Source: Nielsen. Live+SD. Week of 7-7-25 ratings data. Average audience for cable news networks Monday-Sunday based on Total Day and Prime (6a-6a, 8P-11P), P2+, P25-54. Cable News/Broadcast Program averages exclude repeats and include the corresponding program name.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service and has been the number one network in basic cable for the last eight years and the most-watched television news channel for more than 23 consecutive years, currently attracting nearly 70% of the cable news viewing audience according to Nielsen Media Research. Notably, Nielsen/MRI Fusion has consistently shown FNC to be the network of choice for more Democrat and Independent viewers, with the most politically diverse audience in cable news. A 2024 Pew Research Center study found that more Americans named FNC as their main source for political news than any other network while a 2023 New York Times/Siena College poll found FNC as the leading single source of news for voters across the country. Owned by Fox Corporation, FNC is available in nearly 70 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top 10 programs in the genre.

FOX News Media Contact:

Connor Smith: 212-301-3879 or [email protected]

SOURCE Fox News Network, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED