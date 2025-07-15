TWO ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP PARTNERS NAMED TOP LITIGATORS & TRIAL LAWYERS BY THE LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

"Barry MacNaughton has spent more than four decades litigating and resolving significant business and commercial litigation matters for clients in the real estate, construction, manufacturing, technology and environmental sectors in Southern California," according to the feature. "Distinctive among Southern California litigators for his depth of experience and knowledge, MacNaughton has more than three dozen trials or arbitrations to his credit." Known for his pragmatic approach, MacNaughton is also a strong advocate for proactive dispute prevention and early resolution strategies. He also plays a key leadership role at Ervin Cohen & Jessup, serving as Managing Partner since the role's inception and playing a central role in successfully guiding the firm's strategic direction.

"Pooja Nair is a go-to business litigator and problem solver," shares Los Angeles Business Journal. "She advises clients on real estate disputes, employment litigation, and false advertising matters." Nair recently handled a high stakes employment arbitration for a venture-backed technology company filed by its former CEO, defended an ecommerce fashion company in a deceptive pricing class action lawsuit in federal court, and defended the seller of a multimillion dollar residential property against fraud claims related to CAR disclosures. Earlier this year, Nair was named a Minority Leader of Influence by Los Angeles Business Journal.

