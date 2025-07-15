With Pakistan Listening, Jaishankar Sends Strong Message On Terrorism: 'SCO Must Take Uncompromising Stand'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Whith Pakistan and China listening, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar said on Tuesday in Tianjin that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) needs to take an“uncompromising” stand on combating terrorism. Speaking at a conclave of the SCO group as he defended India's response to Pahalgam terror attack, Jaishankar said the SCO needs to remain true to its founding objective.

Jaishankar also said the Pahalgam attack was“deliberately conducted” to undermine the tourism economy of Jammu and Kashmir and sow a religious divide.

"The three evils that SCO was founded to combat were terrorism, separatism and extremism. Not surprisingly, they often occur together. Recently, we in India witnessed a graphic example in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22," Jaishankar said.

The foreign minister said,“The UN Security Council, of which some of us are currently members, issued a statement that condemned it in the strongest terms and 'underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice'.”

He asserted that India will remain firm in its response to confront terrorism.

"We have since done exactly that and will continue doing so. It is imperative that the SCO, to remain true to its founding objectives, take an uncompromising position on this challenge," he said.

Jaishankar said India will continue to positively approach new ideas and proposals, asserting that such cooperation must be based on“mutual respect”,“sovereign equality” and in accordance with“territorial integrity and sovereignty” of member states.

His remarks came amid mounting global criticism of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), with concerns that it disregards national sovereignty and lacks transparency. Beijing had also supported Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

(With agency inputs)