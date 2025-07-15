With Pakistan Listening, Jaishankar Sends Strong Message On Terrorism: 'SCO Must Take Uncompromising Stand'
Jaishankar also said the Pahalgam attack was“deliberately conducted” to undermine the tourism economy of Jammu and Kashmir and sow a religious divide.
"The three evils that SCO was founded to combat were terrorism, separatism and extremism. Not surprisingly, they often occur together. Recently, we in India witnessed a graphic example in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22," Jaishankar said.
The foreign minister said,“The UN Security Council, of which some of us are currently members, issued a statement that condemned it in the strongest terms and 'underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice'.”
He asserted that India will remain firm in its response to confront terrorism.
"We have since done exactly that and will continue doing so. It is imperative that the SCO, to remain true to its founding objectives, take an uncompromising position on this challenge," he said.
Jaishankar said India will continue to positively approach new ideas and proposals, asserting that such cooperation must be based on“mutual respect”,“sovereign equality” and in accordance with“territorial integrity and sovereignty” of member states.
His remarks came amid mounting global criticism of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), with concerns that it disregards national sovereignty and lacks transparency. Beijing had also supported Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.
(With agency inputs)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment