26 'Illegal' Bangladeshi Immigrants Arrested In Meghalaya By BSF Four Others Held For Aiding Their Illegal Entry

MENAFN - Live Mint) At least 26 Bangladeshis were apprehended by the Border Security Force near the international border in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district. Officials said on Tuesday they were arrested for entering Indian“without valid documents”.

According to a PTI report, four persons were also nabbed for facilitating the illegal entry of the Bangladeshi nationals, they said.

Personnel of the 22nd Battalion intercepted three vehicles travelling from Purakhasia to Barengapara along the state highway-12 near Matchokpara on Monday after specific intelligence inputs were received, an official said.

Bangladeshi nationals assisted by Indian facilitators

"During checking, it was found that the Bangladeshi national s were being assisted by Indian facilitators in an infiltration attempt. All individuals were taken to custody for questioning," he said.

The number of Bangladeshi nationals, apprehended in Meghalaya in 2025 so far, has risen to at least 46, according to BSF data.

Earlier this year, seven Bangladeshis were apprehended in East Khasi Hills, five in South Garo Hills, and four each in West Jaintia Hills and East Jaintia Hill, the PTI report said.

The BSF termed Monday's operation a major success in its ongoing efforts to curb cross-border crimes and infiltration along the India-Bangladesh frontier.

"This operation reflects the unwavering vigilance and operational commitment of our personnel in safeguarding national security," a BSF spokesperson said.

Further investigation is underway in collaboration with the Meghalaya Police, the report quoted the spokesperson as saying.

Hundreds held in Odisha on suspicion of being Bangladeshi possess fake documents

Odisha 's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on July 10 said that as many as 335 of the 444 people held in Jharsuguda district on suspicion of being Bangladeshis were found possessing fake Indian documents.

He asserted that the BJP government in Odisha would not allow the state to become a "shelter home" for illegal Bangladeshi immigrants .

Pujari, who held a meeting with senior officials, including the northern division revenue divisional commissioner, Jharsuguda collector and IG of the region, told PTI, "We found that 335 of the 444 people held for verification on suspicion of being Bangladeshis were possessing fake Indian documents. They all have Aadhar card, voter card and other documents showing them as residents of West Bengal."

"We have decided to hand over these people to the district collectors of their respective places to which they claim to belong in West Bengal. Let the West Bengal government take whatever action they want to," the minister said, adding that there is a conspiracy to push illegal Bangladeshis into Odisha from the adjoining state.