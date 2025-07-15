Reconsider Demolition: India Offers Help To Bangladesh With Repair & Reconstruction Of Satyajit Ray's Ancestral Property

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Government of India on Tuesday said that it is willing to co-operate with the Bangladesh government for the repair and reconstruction of the ancestral property of Satyajit Ray in Bangladesh's Mymensingh.

“Given the building's landmark status, symbolising Bangla cultural renaissance, it would be preferable to reconsider the demolition and examine options for its repair and reconstruction as a museum of literature and a symbol of the shared culture of India and Bangladesh,” said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement.

The government expressed regret that Satyajit Ray's ancestral property, which belonged to his grandfather and eminent litterateur - Upendra Kishor Ray Chowdhury - presently owned by the Bangladesh government, is being demolished.

"The Government of India would be willing to extend cooperation for this purpose," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Satyajit Ray's ancestral house 'neglected'

According to a report by Bangladesh publication, The Daily Star, Upendra Kishore Ray Chowdhury's house - a prominent archaeological landmark - was formerly used as the Mymensingh Children's Academy.

The Ray's ancestral property, however, had reportedly fallen into disrepair after years of neglect by the authorities.“It's being demolished to make way for a new semi-concrete structure,” reported The Daily Star.

Following the partition of India and Bangladesh in 1947, the property came under the ownership of the latter's government, and was repurposed as the Mymensingh Shishu Academy in 1989.

Where is the house located?

The house in question, is located in Horikishore Ray Chowdhury Road in Bangladesh's Dhaka, and is around a century old.

Horikishore Ray Chowdhury himself was an ancestor of Upendra Kishore, Sukumar, and Satyajit.

The house, situated just behind Shashi Lodge - one of the region's most prominent archaeological landmarks - had reportedly fallen into disrepair after years of neglect by the authorities, reported The Daily Star.

'Extremely distressing...'

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had also raised concern, stating that the news of demolition is“extremely distressing.”

“I appeal to the Bangladesh government and all the conscientious people of that country to take steps to preserve this heritage-laden house. The Indian government should pay attention to this matter,” CM Banerjee had posted on X.

Mamata Banerjee's post on X

Satyajit Ray family tree

Legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray was Upendra Kishore Ray Chowdhury's grandchild.

Upendra Kishor Ray Chowdhury, was a renowned children's Bengali author, illustrator and published.

He was also the father of Sukumar Ray - the author of the iconic Bengali poem 'Abol Tabol,' and many other works - which readers still cherish today.