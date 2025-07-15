MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The Electoral Observation Mission of the Organization of American States (OAS/EOM) for the general elections in Honduras will conduct a preliminary visit to the country from July 27 to 30.

The OAS looks forward to peaceful, free, and fair elections, where the will of the people is respected. For this purpose, it is crucial that the institutions responsible for the electoral process are empowered to carry out their duties effectively.

To lead this OAS/EOM, secretary general Albert R. Ramdin has appointed former Paraguayan Foreign minister Eladio Loizaga. Ambassador Loizaga is a Paraguayan lawyer, diplomat, and politician. He has served as chief of OAS/EOM in Peru (2020), Colombia (2022), Guatemala (2023), and the Dominican Republic (2024). He also led the OAS secretary general's high-level special mission to Peru in 2022.

During this preliminary visit to the country, the chief of mission will be accompanied by the secretary for the Strengthening of Democracy, Sebastián Kraljevich; the director of the Department for Cooperation and Electoral Observation, Gerardo de Icaza; and the deputy head of mission, Gerardo Sánchez. This will be the second visit to the country (including the visit for the primaries) and its main goal will be to listen to all actors and help to build a climate of trust during the pre-electoral stage of this process.

The team will meet with electoral authorities, government officials, political party representatives, and other relevant stakeholders to analyse the technical aspects of the process. For the November elections, the OAS will deploy a Mission with a strong technical profile and national territorial coverage.

This will be the 13th Electoral Observation Mission that the OAS has deployed in Honduras.

The post OAS Electoral Observation Mission for Honduras to conduct visit in July appeared first on Caribbean News Global .