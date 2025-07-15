Red Alert: J&K Braces For Intense Rainfall

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have issued a red alert for the next 24 hours as the region braces for intense weather activity, triggered by the convergence of active monsoon winds and a western disturbance.

According to the Kashmir Weather Forecast, the weather system is expected to bring widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall across the Union Territory, with the most severe impact likely in Jammu division and parts of South Kashmir.

Officials have warned that the upcoming spell may cause flash floods in low-lying and hilly areas, particularly those already vulnerable due to past flooding or poor drainage infrastructure.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has urged residents to remain indoors where possible, avoid travel through flood-prone routes, and closely monitor updates from official weather channels. Travelers heading to the Valley or hilly regions have been advised to postpone non-essential movement of the Meteorological Department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, earlier said that generally cloudy weather is expected, with the possibility of intermittent spells of light to moderate rain and thundershowers at many places, with intense showers and heavy rain at a few locations until 17 July.

He said that fresh spells of rain and thundershowers are expected at scattered places from 18 to 21 July. Meanwhile, the Srinagar district administration has issued a weather advisory in view of the forecast of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds till 17 July across parts of Kashmir, including Srinagar.

Officials have advised residents, especially those living near the Jhelum River, its tributaries, and nearby streams, to stay away from water bodies during this period.

The advisory issued by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Office of the District Magistrate Srinagar, states that in light of the forecast of heavy rain and thunderstorms with strong winds, tourists, Shikara riders, sand extractors, and boat operators are advised to avoid travel on Dal Lake, the Jhelum River, and other water bodies until weather conditions improve.

It has urged people to remain alert and follow safety instructions. In case of emergencies or queries, the public can contact the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), or the Police Control Room.

The important helpline numbers are: 0194-2457543 / 0194-2483651 / 0194-2457552; 9103998355 / 9103998356 / 9103998357; 112; and 0194-2477567

Local administrations have been put on high alert. Rescue teams, disaster management forces, and emergency response units have been instructed to remain on standby.“We are coordinating with district-level officials to prepare for any eventuality,” said an official from the Divisional Commissioner's office.

The heavy rainfall could also trigger landslides and disrupt electricity and communication lines in vulnerable hilly areas.

Residents in flood-prone belts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Kathua, Poonch, Rajouri, and Ramban have been asked to stay alert and report any unusual rise in water levels to the nearest authorities.