Kashmir Clergy Forms Panel To Address Sectarian Provocations

The meeting, according to an MMU statement, was called to discuss the 'provocative and widely condemned' remarks made by senior Peoples Conference leader Imran Raza Ansari, their reverberations across the Valley, and the heated reaction they provoked, particularly on social media platforms.

In a unanimous resolution, the MMU reaffirmed that the sanctity and honour of the Sahaba (the revered Companions) and the Ahl al-Bayt (the Prophet's noble family) are core tenets of Islamic faith, deeply revered by all Muslims. These personalities, the statement noted, are not only religious figures but pillars of Islamic identity, and any disrespect or provocative speech against them-regardless of source-will not be tolerated.

Acknowledging the diversity of theological opinions within the Muslim Ummah, the MMU emphasised that such differences must never be exploited to sow division or disrespect. MMU highlighted that the unity of Muslims in Kashmir, which is rooted in centuries of peaceful coexistence, shared heritage, and mutual respect, is a religious and moral obligation that must be preserved at all costs.

The MMU also praised the principled stance of senior Shia scholars - Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi, Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari, and Agha Syed Mohammad Hadi - who made it unequivocally clear that Mr. Imran Raza Ansari's remarks represent his personal opinion and do not reflect the beliefs or teachings of the Shia school of thought. They cited the clear guidance of eminent Shia Maraji (religious authorities) including Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei and Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Sistani, who have categorically forbidden any insult or offensive speech against the Sahaba.