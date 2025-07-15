Kashmir Clergy Forms Panel To Address Sectarian Provocations
The meeting, according to an MMU statement, was called to discuss the 'provocative and widely condemned' remarks made by senior Peoples Conference leader Imran Raza Ansari, their reverberations across the Valley, and the heated reaction they provoked, particularly on social media platforms.The gathering was attended by prominent religious leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Grand Mufti Mufti Nasir
- Islam, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi, Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari, Agha Syed Mohammad Hadi, Mufti Nazir Ahmad Qasmi, Maulana Showkat Hussain Keng, Maulana Rahmatullah Qasimi and Mufti Mohammad Yaqoob Baba.
In a unanimous resolution, the MMU reaffirmed that the sanctity and honour of the Sahaba (the revered Companions) and the Ahl al-Bayt (the Prophet's noble family) are core tenets of Islamic faith, deeply revered by all Muslims. These personalities, the statement noted, are not only religious figures but pillars of Islamic identity, and any disrespect or provocative speech against them-regardless of source-will not be tolerated.
Acknowledging the diversity of theological opinions within the Muslim Ummah, the MMU emphasised that such differences must never be exploited to sow division or disrespect. MMU highlighted that the unity of Muslims in Kashmir, which is rooted in centuries of peaceful coexistence, shared heritage, and mutual respect, is a religious and moral obligation that must be preserved at all costs.Read Also Shia Leaders Reject Kashmir Grand Mufti's Statement Video: Shia Clerics Call For Muslim Unity Amid Rising Divisions
The MMU also praised the principled stance of senior Shia scholars - Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi, Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari, and Agha Syed Mohammad Hadi - who made it unequivocally clear that Mr. Imran Raza Ansari's remarks represent his personal opinion and do not reflect the beliefs or teachings of the Shia school of thought. They cited the clear guidance of eminent Shia Maraji (religious authorities) including Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei and Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Sistani, who have categorically forbidden any insult or offensive speech against the Sahaba.In a significant move aimed at containing the situation and preventing such incidents in the future, the MMU decided to form a high-level panel under the chairmanship of Grand Mufti Mufti Nasir
- Islam. The panel will summon Mr. Imran Raza Ansari to seek a formal clarification regarding his controversial remarks on the Sahaba (RA). Additionally, the panel will summon individuals who have posted inappropriate and disrespectful content regarding the Ahl al-Bayt on social media and other platforms.
The panel will include:
-
Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi
Mufti Nazir Ahmad Qasmi
Agha Syed Mohammad Hadi
Mufti Mohammad Yaqoob Baba
The MMU urged all Imams, Khateebs, and religious preachers across different sects to exercise utmost responsibility while delivering sermons, and to avoid using the pulpit to criticise or attack other schools of thought. Instead, they were encouraged to promote messages of unity, mutual respect, and the shared values of Islam.
The body reiterated that while each sect or maslak is free to practice its beliefs and rituals within its own traditions, criticism or condemnation of others is strictly prohibited. Violation of this principle, the MMU warned, will result in 'social and religious boycotts', as preserving the unity and honour of the Muslim community is a 'sacred and non-negotiable duty'.
To further consolidate these decisions and ensure their consistent implementation, a broader session of all MMU constituent bodies will be convened in the coming days. This session aims to reinforce the directives across the religious and social landscape of Kashmir.
MMU also called upon all scholars, clerics, and the wider Muslim community in Kashmir to act with wisdom, restraint, and a deep sense of collective responsibility. It declared the honour of the Sahaba and the Ahl al-Bayt as a red line, and reaffirmed that the unity of the Ummah is a sacred trust that all must strive to uphold.
