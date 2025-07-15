Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shelling In Dnipropetrovsk Region: Four People Injured, Houses And Sports School Damaged In One Day

2025-07-15 03:07:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

In the Nikopol community, the Russian army attacked with drones and shelled the communities of Nikopol, Pokrovsk, Myrivsk, and Marganets with artillery.

The victims were men aged 26 and 64 and a 78-year-old woman. All are receiving outpatient treatment.

A sports school, two five-story buildings, 11 private houses, farm buildings, a greenhouse, cars, a gas pipeline, and power lines were damaged. Several fires broke ou .



 Read also: Russians attack Kherson with drone, injure two people

In the Synelnykivskyi district, a 41-year-old woman was injured in a drone attack in the Ilarionivska and Velykomykhailivska communities and will recover at home. A four-story building was damaged.

According to updated information, the enemy attacked the Mezhivska community at night. A fire broke out in a private house.

As reported by Ukrinform, a gymnasium, a high-rise building, and six private houses were damaged in Dnipro as a result of a strike by Russian UAVs.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak/Facebook

