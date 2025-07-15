Estonia Rolls Out New Procedures For Visa Decision Appeals
Under the new rules, individuals who receive a refusal of a visa, invalidation, or revocation decision must now submit an appeal (administrative objection) to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs within 10 days from the date the decision is communicated. The Ministry will review the appeal and issue a decision within 30 days of registration.
If the appeal is denied, the applicant retains the right to file a complaint in administrative court regarding both the original visa decision and the Ministry's appeal decision, as outlined in the Code of Administrative Court Procedure. This court complaint must also be submitted within 10 days from the date the appeal decision is made known.
More information about the updated appeals process, including the visa objection form, is available here .
