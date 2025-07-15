Atrial Fibrillation Pipeline 2025: MOA And ROA Insights, Clinical Trials Status, And Key Companies Involved By Delveinsight Bayer, Johnson And Johnson, Bristol Myers-Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, Pfizer

MENAFN - GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Atrial Fibrillation pipeline constitutes 15+ key companies continuously working towards developing 15+ Atrial Fibrillation treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Atrial Fibrillation Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Atrial Fibrillation Market.

The Atrial Fibrillation Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Atrial Fibrillation Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Atrial Fibrillation treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Atrial Fibrillation companies working in the treatment market are Thryv Therapeutics Inc., Vivasc Therapeutics, Verseon, HUYA Bioscience, Novartis, AbbVie, Bayer AG, InCarda Therapeutics, Inc., and others, are developing therapies for the Atrial Fibrillation treatment



Emerging Atrial Fibrillation therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- Research programme, CTP-Amio, VE 1902, HBI-3000, HSY 244, AGN-151607, Asundexian, Inrhythm, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Atrial Fibrillation market in the coming years. In January 2025, The initial phase of the ADVANTAGE AF clinical trial successfully met its safety and efficacy endpoints for treating drug-resistant, symptomatic, persistent atrial fibrillation using the FARAPULSE Pulsed Field Ablation System. Additionally, a sub-analysis from the OPTION clinical trial demonstrated consistent safety and effectiveness of the WATCHMAN FLX Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device when used after cardiac ablation, whether performed simultaneously (concomitant) or separately (sequential).

Atrial Fibrillation Overview

Atrial Fibrillation (AF) is an irregular or trembling heartbeat that raises the risk of blood clots, stroke, heart failure, and other issues related to the heart. The two upper chambers of the heart, known as the atria, beat erratically and chaotically during atrial fibrillation, not in time with the lower chambers, known as the ventricles.

Emerging Atrial Fibrillation Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



Research programme: Thryv Therapeutics Inc.

CTP-Amio: Vivasc Therapeutics

VE 1902: Verseon

HBI-3000 : HUYA Bioscience

HSY 244: Novartis

AGN-151607: AbbVie

Asundexia n: Bayer AG Inrhythm: InCarda Therapeutics, Inc.

Atrial Fibrillation Route of Administration

Atrial Fibrillation pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Atrial Fibrillation Molecule Type

Atrial Fibrillation Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Some of the key companies in the Atrial Fibrillation Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Atrial Fibrillation are - Bayer, Johnson and Johnson, Bristol Myers-Squibb, Daiichi Sankyo, Pfizer, Anthos Therapeutics, Cadrenal Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, InCarda Therapeutics, and others.

Atrial Fibrillation Pipeline Analysis:

The Atrial Fibrillation pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Atrial Fibrillation with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Atrial Fibrillation Treatment.

Atrial Fibrillation key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Atrial Fibrillation Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Atrial Fibrillation market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Atrial Fibrillation Pipeline Market Drivers

Rising prevalence of Atrial fibrillation, increase in the Adoption of Advanced Technologies are some of the important factors that are fueling the Atrial Fibrillation Market.

Atrial Fibrillation Pipeline Market Barriers

However, complications associated with the use of Atrial fibrillation drugs, lack of awareness regarding medical therapy in underdeveloped and developing regions and other factors are creating obstacles in the Atrial Fibrillation Market growth.

Scope of Atrial Fibrillation Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Atrial Fibrillation Companies: T hryv Therapeutics Inc., Vivasc Therapeutics, Verseon, HUYA Bioscience, Novartis, AbbVie, Bayer AG, InCarda Therapeutics, Inc., and others

Key Atrial Fibrillation Therapies: Research programme, CTP-Amio, VE 1902, HBI-3000, HSY 244, AGN-151607, Asundexian, Inrhythm, and others

Atrial Fibrillation Therapeutic Assessment: Atrial Fibrillation current marketed and Atrial Fibrillation emerging therapies Atrial Fibrillation Market Dynamics: Atrial Fibrillation market drivers and Atrial Fibrillation market barriers

