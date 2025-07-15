Indigenous Management Services Expands Commercial And Industrial Cleaning Across WA

MENAFN - GetNews)



Expanding its service footprint, IMS now offers tailored cleaning solutions designed to meet the practical needs of diverse sites across Western Australia.

Mandurah, WA - July 15, 2025 - Indigenous Management Services/IMS offers comprehensive commercial and industrial cleaning solutions across Western Australia. As a provider of Indigenous business services , the company works with clients in high-traffic and high-compliance environments, including education campuses, mine sites, warehouses, council facilities, public transport zones, and corporate offices. Its cleaning operations support both metropolitan and remote locations, meeting the diverse needs of public and private sector clients seeking Indigenous services in Perth .

-p title="Indigenous business services" src="https://i.postimg.cc/Kj6jX9V9/Indigenous-business-services.png" alt="Indigenous-business-services" />

IMS designs its services around reliability, safety, and presentation. Clients can select from a full suite of offerings, including Indigenous commercial cleaning , high-pressure cleaning, vinyl floor strip and seal, window cleaning, hard-floor polishing, routine site maintenance, and targeted sanitisation for infection control. Every service is backed by professional scheduling, clear reporting, and responsive team management.

"Our cleaning division reflects the same values that define all areas of our business: transparency, accountability, and practical delivery. We do not offer generic service packages. Every contract begins with a conversation about what success looks like for the client, then we build a working model that fits," said a spokesperson.

With strong capabilities in remote workforce logistics and compliance-focused industries, IMS brings practical experience to environments that demand consistency. The company recruits, trains, and supports its staff with systems that prioritise safety and communication on site. This is particularly relevant for clients searching for Aboriginal services near me in Perth or those prioritising Indigenous engagement across their operations.

"Our teams understand the operational realities of our clients. Clean facilities help protect employee health, but they also influence how a business presents itself. From mine camp rooms to executive meeting areas, every space deserves the same level of attention," the spokesperson said.

IMS approaches cleaning as part of an integrated facility support model. Clients benefit from reduced administrative load and a clear escalation path when needs change. IMS also offers scalable options, from short-term cleaning rotations to fully embedded teams.

The company's cleaning service aligns with its broader mission to support clients with practical, people-focused solutions. Alongside cleaning, IMS also operates in Indigenous land management , dry ice-blasting, IT support, labour hire, and cultural awareness training. All services reflect a shared goal: to help organisations operate more effectively by providing skilled people, strong systems, and dependable outcomes.

IMS continues to build long-term client partnerships across Western Australia by delivering results, not just promises. The cleaning division reflects that same outcome-driven focus on every site, on every shift.

About Company:

Indigenous Managed Services assists organisations in growing their business, developing their staff and exceeding their commercial goals. To know more, visit