ITM Landscape Launches Referral Reward Program

MENAFN - GetNews)



Lawrenceville, GA - July 15, 2025 - ITM Landscape is excited to announce the launch of its new referral program, designed to reward community members and customers with $250 for every successful referral. If you know someone who needs professional landscaping services or regular lawn maintenance, referring them to ITM Landscape is now a rewarding opportunity.

The process is simple: just send us the contact details of a friend, neighbor, or acquaintance who could benefit from landscape projects or lawn maintenance. ITM Landscape will take care of the rest. Once your referral becomes a client, you'll receive $250 as a thank-you for recommending us. It's an easy and straightforward way to earn while helping others achieve a well-maintained outdoor space.

This program underscores ITM Landscape's commitment to building strong community relationships while delivering exceptional landscaping solutions. By offering this incentive, the company encourages word-of-mouth recommendations, ensuring even more people can enjoy the high-quality services ITM Landscape is known for.

Services Provided by ITM Landscape

At ITM Landscape , we specialize in providing top-tier landscaping solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.

Custom Landscape Design

Our expert team collaborates closely with clients to create personalized landscape designs that elevate the beauty and functionality of any outdoor space. From concept to execution, we bring your vision to life.

Lawn Maintenance Services

We offer comprehensive lawn care packages to keep your yard healthy and pristine year-round. From mowing to fertilization, our reliable maintenance services ensure your lawn looks its best at all times.

Hardscaping Solutions

Whether it's patios, walkways, or retaining walls, ITM Landscape provides premium hardscaping services that blend durability with aesthetic appeal. We craft durable and stylish structures that enhance the overall charm of your property.

Seasonal Cleanups

Say goodbye to the mess of fallen leaves and seasonal debris. Our seasonal cleanup services help prepare your outdoor spaces for every season, keeping them clean and well-maintained throughout the year.

About the Company

ITM Landscape has been a trusted name in the landscaping industry for years, offering high-quality design, maintenance, and hardscaping services to the Lawrenceville, GA, community and surrounding areas. With a team of experienced professionals, ITM Landscape is committed to enhancing outdoor spaces while delivering unparalleled customer satisfaction.