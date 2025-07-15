7 Million Tokens Sells Out In Less Than One Hour-$MBG Token Pre-Sale Shatters Expectations

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- MultiBank Group, the world's largest and most regulated financial derivatives institution, has set a new benchmark in digital asset launches. The Group's $MBG Token Pre-Sale sold out in less than one hour with all 7 million tokens fully subscribed across MultiBank and Uniswap.

Priced at $0.35 per token, the entire allocation was claimed almost instantly. This exceptional level of interest marks one of the most successful offerings in the digital asset space this year, highlighting intense demand for asset-backed products with real-world utility.

Following thousands of additional requests, MultiBank Group will open a second and final $MBG Token Pre-Sale on Friday 18th of July, ahead of the official Token Generation Event (TGE) on July 22. This last round will feature 3 million tokens at the exclusive price of $0.35, giving early participants one last chance to join before trading begins. The final $MBG Token Pre-Sale will be available through multibank and Uniswap .

Commenting on the success of the Pre-Sale, Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, said:“The sell-out of our initial $MBG Token offering in less than one hour is a decisive validation of our vision. In a market saturated with speculation, the response we received confirms that institutional-grade transparency, regulatory integrity, and asset-backed value are what investors are now demanding. $MBG is here for the long term, reflecting the experience, resources, and global reach that underpin everything we do at MultiBank Group. The market has spoken, and it has spoken with speed and conviction.”

Supported by $29 billion in assets across the group's 4 Pillars and powered by over $35 billion in daily turnover, $MBG token is engineered for substance showcasing the proven track record and compliance of one of the industry's most trusted names.

MultiBank Group's ecosystem is designed for resilience and growth, anchored by four pillars:



MultiBank TradFi: A global CFD leader, generating $362 million in revenue in 2024.

MEX Exchange: A $23.7 billion institutional-grade marketplace launching later this year.

MultiBank RWA: Bringing $3 billion in tokenized ultra-luxury real estate to market. MultiBank: Expanding into crypto derivatives alongside the sale.

Together, these platforms will drive a $440 million buyback and burn initiative, reinforcing demand, ensuring a deflationary supply, and sustaining value growth for $MBG holders.

ABOUT MULTIBANK GROUP

MultiBank Group, established in California, USA in 2005, is a global leader in financial derivatives. With over 2 million clients in 100+ countries and a daily trading volume exceeding $35 billion, it offers a broad range of brokerage and asset management services. Renowned for innovative trading solutions, robust regulatory compliance, and exceptional customer service, the Group is regulated by 17+ top-tier financial authorities across five continents. Its award-winning platforms provide up to 500:1 leverage across Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. MultiBank Group has received over 80 international awards for trading excellence and regulatory compliance. For more information, visit MultiBank Group's website .

