From Renting To Owning: More UAE Drivers Choose Flexibility Over Financing In New Ownership Trend

MENAFN - AETOSWire) As rising costs and rigid financing models continue to make traditional car ownership challenging in the UAE, a new rent-to-own solution is paving the way for a simpler, more affordable alternative. Dollar Car Rental UAE has launched its Rent-to-Own (RTO) program, offering residents a flexible, bank-free path to car ownership that eliminates the need for down payments, lengthy loan approvals, and long-term financial commitments.

Built for cost-conscious, convenience-driven individuals, the Rent-to-Own model offers a flexible and transparent alternative to traditional car ownership. With a single point of contact for everything, from servicing and accident management to value-added benefits and support, Dollar delivers a seamless, bundled solution that maximises customer convenience. This all-in-one approach removes the stress and complexity of traditional vehicle ownership, offering a smooth and worry-free driving experience from day one. It puts control back in the hands of consumers, eliminating the usual barriers like down payments, credit checks, and long-term financial commitments. Residents will have the flexibility to rent a car for a duration that fits their lifestyle, with the option to return it or purchase it at a pre-agreed value once the term ends.

This model is especially suited to:



Young and new families settling in the UAE, seeking hassle-free car solutions

Expats, digital nomads, and freelancers without access to traditional financing

SMEs and entrepreneurs who need reliable transportation without long-term commitments Young professionals, Gen Z, and Millennials looking for flexible & affordable mobility

“There's a growing segment of UAE residents who want a car but don't want the complications of credit checks, deposits, or fluctuating monthly payments tied to loans,” said Marwan Almulla, General Manager at Dollar Car Rental UAE & Oman. “Our Rent-to-Own program was created with them in mind, offering full transparency, minimal paperwork, and real flexibility. Our goal is to give people the freedom to drive without locking them into complicated financial arrangements. By eliminating common roadblocks like credit history checks and upfront deposits, we're making safe, reliable transportation accessible to more people, giving them peace of mind every step of the way.”

What makes the Rent-to-Own solution different?

Unlike traditional financing options, this all-inclusive model can help customers save approximately 5–8% annually, depending on the vehicle type. The Rent-to-Own plan includes:



Zero down payment

Insurance, servicing, and maintenance at no extra cost

30,000km annual mileage with seamless Salik tracking

An optional replacement vehicle during servicing

Simple documentation with no credit checks or banking paperwork Option to buy the vehicle at a residual value or return it at the end of the rental

“This is freedom of movement without financial friction,” added Marwan. "The Rent-to-Own program supports personal mobility without the burden of bank debt, giving people the freedom to choose how they get around and what they drive, on their terms and without compromise.”

With the UAE's leasing market projected to grow steadily, driven by demand for low-risk, flexible ownership options, Rent-to-Own solutions are becoming a smart choice for today's cost-conscious, convenience-first consumers. According to Statista , leasing is expected to generate $175 million in revenue this year, with user penetration rising to 6.3%.

A young professional moving to UAE, for example, can rent a car for two years with no upfront costs. At the end of their stay, they have the flexibility to return the car with no strings attached or buy it outright if they decide to stay.

While several companies have long served corporate clients through traditional leasing, this move signals a shift toward personal mobility solutions. Dollar Car Rental UAE & Oman, currently supporting major brands like Pepsi, Mai Dubai, and Aramex is now extending this ease and reliability to everyday drivers with its Rent-to-Own offering.

About Dollar Car Rental UAE

Dollar Car Rental, a globally recognized leader in the rental car industry, operates with a commitment to providing exceptional customer service and a high-quality fleet of vehicles. Whether for leisure or business travel, Dollar ensures a seamless experience for all customers with its convenient locations nationwide and worldwide.

Dollar Car Rental UAE is proud to collaborate with top-tier brands such as Pepsi, Mai Dubai, RTA, ZULAL, NFPC, Aramex, Carrefour, and more. As a trusted partner in total transportation solutions, Dollar helps these companies reduce fleet management costs, improve fleet compliance, and achieve tailored business goals through customized vehicle builds and flexible leasing options.

With one of the largest and most diverse fleets in the UAE, Dollar Car Rental is the ideal choice for businesses requiring reliable transportation of valuable or perishable goods, offering long-term leasing options up to 5+ years.

