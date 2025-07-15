Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Stephen Siderow Named A Strategic Partner At Tallwoods

Stephen Siderow Named A Strategic Partner At Tallwoods


2025-07-15 02:16:08
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Through Siderofsky Strategic Advisors, Mr. Siderow is an advisor to investment managers, fintech companies and other growing enterprises. He is also the former President and Co-Founder of BlueMountain Capital Management, and brings decades of experience in alternative investments and asset management to this new advisory role. His leadership helped BlueMountain, a diversified alternative asset management firm established in 2003, grow to $23 billion in AUM across 300+ professionals globally, navigating complex investment strategies and institutional partnerships.

"Tallwoods Partners is a well-respected investment advisor with deep expertise in navigating both public and private markets on behalf of their family office and ultra-high-net-worth clients," said Mr. Siderow. "I look forward to applying my experience and perspective to help the firm grow and thrive."

Michael Resnick, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Tallwoods, noted, "Stephen has been a trusted friend and partner for many years. He brings a wealth of experience in, and insight into, the financial services industry and will be an invaluable resource as Tallwoods continues to expand its differentiated and highly customized client-focused offerings."

About Siderofsky Strategic Advisors

Siderofsky Strategic Advisors LLC, founded and led by Stephen Siderow, is an advisor to innovative, growing businesses, with a focus on financial services, alternative asset management and technology companies. The firm leverages Mr. Siderow's 30+ years of business experience, extensive global relationships and strategic insights as a founder to help early stage companies catalyze growth and effectively manage the challenges and opportunities of fast-growing businesses.

About Tallwoods

Founded in 2013 and based in Chicago, Tallwoods provides investment solutions to a select group of family offices and ultra-high-net-worth clients. Tallwoods is an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

SOURCE Siderofsky Strategic Advisors LLC

MENAFN15072025003732001241ID1109804829

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search