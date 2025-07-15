Stephen Siderow Named A Strategic Partner At Tallwoods
"Tallwoods Partners is a well-respected investment advisor with deep expertise in navigating both public and private markets on behalf of their family office and ultra-high-net-worth clients," said Mr. Siderow. "I look forward to applying my experience and perspective to help the firm grow and thrive."
Michael Resnick, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Tallwoods, noted, "Stephen has been a trusted friend and partner for many years. He brings a wealth of experience in, and insight into, the financial services industry and will be an invaluable resource as Tallwoods continues to expand its differentiated and highly customized client-focused offerings."
About Siderofsky Strategic Advisors
Siderofsky Strategic Advisors LLC, founded and led by Stephen Siderow, is an advisor to innovative, growing businesses, with a focus on financial services, alternative asset management and technology companies. The firm leverages Mr. Siderow's 30+ years of business experience, extensive global relationships and strategic insights as a founder to help early stage companies catalyze growth and effectively manage the challenges and opportunities of fast-growing businesses.
About Tallwoods
Founded in 2013 and based in Chicago, Tallwoods provides investment solutions to a select group of family offices and ultra-high-net-worth clients. Tallwoods is an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.
