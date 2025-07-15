Generic Trade Marks 15 Years Of Industry-Changing 59¢ Commissions

What they are saying about Generic Trade

- NerdwalletCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Generic Trade, a leading discount brokerage specializing in online futures and options trading, marks its 15th anniversary of offering one of the industry's most transparent and cost-effective pricing models: 59-cent commission per contract, per side for every account, large or small.Launched in 2010, Generic Trade set out to eliminate the complexity and hidden costs associated with traditional brokerage pricing. Instead of tiered commission rates based on account size or trading volume, Generic Trade offered a single, low commission rate to all clients-alongside aggressive day-trading margins, lightning-fast order execution, and a streamlined account opening process.“Many doubted that we could sustain this model, but 15 years later, we've proven it works,” said Marc Nathan, President of Generic Trade.“Every futures and options account we've ever opened-without exception-has enjoyed the same low 59¢ commission. We built this firm on the idea that fairness, simplicity, and cutting-edge technology should be available to every trader.”Generic Trade's platform features ultra-low latency trading, with co-located servers, and the lowest margins permitted by the exchanges. The firm also charges no additional transaction fees beyond standard exchange and NFA charges and has no maintenance fees, inactivity fees, or other hidden costs.To celebrate this milestone, Generic Trade continues to offer prospective clients access to a free $50,000 simulated trading account.For more information, visit or call 800.707.2006.________________________________________About Generic TradeGeneric Trade is a technology-driven, discount brokerage firm registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and a member of the National Futures Association (NFA). Specializing in online futures and options trading, Generic Trade offers a flat 59¢ commission per side, per contract for all accounts-no tiers, no minimums, and no hidden fees. The firm provides fast, reliable execution through a state-of-the-art trading infrastructure.Trading futures and options involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors.

