Gold Analysis Today 15/07: Bulls Target Breakout (Chart)
- The overall Gold Trend: Remains bullish. Today's Gold Support Levels: $3332 – $3310 – $3260 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Levels: $3382 – $3400 – $3450 per ounce.
- Sell gold from the resistance level of $3383 with a target of $3290 and a stop loss of $3400. Buy gold from the support level of $3290 with a target of $3370 and a stop loss of $3250.
Meanwhile, some investors believe these tariffs may be eased through negotiations, the ongoing trade tensions generally increase market volatility. In the meantime, traders are closely monitoring a series of key US economic reports scheduled for this week – including the Consumer Price Index (CPI), Producer Price Index (PPI), industrial production, and retail sales – looking for clues on the US Federal Reserve's next policy move.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewUS Stocks See Limited Gains Amid Cautious Sentiment:During yesterday's trading session on Monday, and across stock trading platforms, US stock indices closed slightly higher. Investors weighed renewed threats of tariffs from US President Trump against optimism regarding upcoming earnings and inflation data. The S&P 500 rose by 0.1%, the Dow Jones gained 88 points, and the Nasdaq advanced 0.3%, supported by gains in technology stocks such as Meta and Netflix.For his part, Trump announced plans to impose 30% tariffs on goods from the EU and Mexico starting August 1, but hopes for continued negotiations helped calm investor fears. Markets are also preparing for a wave of Q2 earnings reports, with major banks like JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo scheduled to release their reports starting Tuesday. At the same time, investors are awaiting the June CPI report, which may reveal the extent to which previous tariffs have affected inflation and will shape expectations for the Federal Reserve's next move.Among major companies, shares of Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, and Broadcom fell, while Meta and Alphabet recorded gains. Also, Tesla shares rose by 1% after Elon Musk stated that shareholders would vote on the company's investment in xAI Company NewsTDG Gold, after Monday's trading, announced that it has closed a financing deal for common and flow-through shares, raising $28.76 million USD, thereby completing the acquisition of Anyox Copper. The company added that following the completion of the deal, Anyox shareholders now own 20% of TDG's outstanding shares, and that it has appointed Paul Geddes as Vice President of Corporate Development. CEO Fletcher Morgan stated: "Finally, we can explore the full potential of regional metals holdings in the Todogone area; we are very excited to be the first to return to the previously producing Anyox area."The Anyox project is located on the southern edge of British Columbia's Golden Triangle and includes the high-grade Hidden Creek copper mine, along with several near-surface mineral occurrences along an approximately 12-kilometer corridor with tidal water access. The company added that the project "represents an easily accessible area, with potential for rediscovery and new discoveries."Finally, the company achieved total gross proceeds of approximately $28.8 million USD through the offering. The issued securities are subject to a hold period until November 15, and the offering awaits final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.Ready to trade our Gold forecast ? We've shortlisted the most trusted Gold brokers in the industry for you.
