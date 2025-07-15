Celebrate Boston Innovation And Impact With Ceres
INDIVIDUAL
$500
Experience an elegant evening of cocktails, dinner, and an engaging program-all in support of sustainability and innovation.
NONPROFIT
$325
Join us for a memorable celebration at Evening with Ceres! Enjoy a special“at-cost” rate for nonprofit organizations. (Limited availability)
* If you're interested in purchasing a table, please contact Nikhil Fereday at ... .
Can't Attend? Support Our Mission
If you are unable to attend the event but still wish to contribute to Ceres' mission to accelerate the transition to a cleaner, more just and resilient economy, we welcome your generous donation.
Donate to Ceres
Young Climate Leaders
Every year, we spotlight a young climate leader, celebrating their energy and innovation as they inspire impactful change.
Please see some of our previous leaders at the links below.
Sponsorship
To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, contact Brianna Kolder at ....
About Ceres
Ceres is a nonprofit advocacy organization working to accelerate the transition to a cleaner, more just, and sustainable world.
