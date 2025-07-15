Fifth Third Receives Top Score On Disability Index For Fifth Year

MENAFN - 3BL) CINCINNATI, July 15, 2025 /3BL/ - CINCINNATI - For the fifth consecutive year, Fifth Third (NASDAQ: FITB) has received a top score of 100 on The Disability Index, the leading independent, third-party resource for the annual benchmarking of corporate disability inclusion policies and programs. Fifth Third has also been named among the index's Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion.

“At Fifth Third, we are committed to creating an environment where an opportunity to thrive is available to all,” said Nancy Pinckney, chief human resources officer for Fifth Third.“We are delighted that these efforts have once again been recognized by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities."

The Disability Index® is the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for companies to measure disability workplace inclusion inside their organization and to assess performance across industry sectors. The index evaluates culture & leadership, enterprise-wide access, employment practices, community engagement, supply chain and accessible procurement (unweighted). Companies that earn a top score on the Index earn the title of a“Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.” The Disability Index was created in 2015 in collaboration with AAPD.

“We strive to create an inclusive environment where everyone is treated with dignity and respect," said Stephanie A. Smith, chief inclusion officer for Fifth Third.“We care about our people and their growth and believe that coming together as One Bank is our greatest strength.”

Fifth Third is a leading partner of Project SEARCH, a one-year program that helps high school students with disabilities transition into the workforce. Since the program's inception in 2005, Fifth Third has trained more than 400 individuals, including 29 current employees, as one of more than 750 Project SEARCH locations worldwide.

Fifth Third was also the first bank to design a checking account for the Achieving a Better Life Experience program , or ABLE. These accounts allow individuals with disabilities to save and invest assets for disability-related expenses.

