Lydia M. Hawke Casts A Spell And Secures Her Spot As A Must-Read Author For The Next Generation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As summer reading surges across the U.S. and Canada, acclaimed Canadian author Lydia M. Hawke is rising to the top of the reading lists with stories that are fresh, fierce, and impossible to put down. With genre-bending fantasy thrillers and emotionally resonant romances, Hawke's gripping series, including The Obsidian Sisterhood, The Crone Wars, and The Grigori Legacy, are perfect for readers craving high-stakes storytelling, strong heroines, and worlds unlike anything they've read before.

“My series are cutting-edge by design. Not enough writers are telling stories from the perspective of strong, older female characters, and I want to help change that. Readers, especially younger generations, are craving something different. They want depth, diversity, and characters who break the mold. That's exactly what I aim to deliver,” says Hawke.

According to recent industry reports , Gen Z is now one of the fastest-growing segments of book buyers, driven by a desire for original, immersive stories that reflect both modern identity and mythical transformation. And summer remains the peak season for reading, with publishers seeing as much as a 30% spike in book sales between June and August, especially in speculative fiction and romance, two of Hawke's specialties. By placing a 60-year-old woman at the heart of a magical epic, Hawke redefines what it means to be a hero. Crone lit, a blend of "crone" and "literature," challenges ageist tropes and celebrates the power and transformation of mature female characters.

“Older women are not going quietly into the night. We are living life to its fullest. We're bold, fearless, and ready for adventure. I want my books to be both an inspiration and a testament to the power of embracing new journeys at any age,” explains Hawke.

One reader raved,“If you're a woman of a certain age, you won't regret reading this book.”

Critics highlight Hawke's unique blend of humor and vivid action. Blogger S.J. Higbee notes,“Hawke writes action vividly... I'll never look at a garden gnome the same way again,” while others commend the series for redefining female heroism in fantasy with wit and heart.

Check Out Lydia M. Hawke's Must-Read Series

The Obsidian Sisterhood

A bold blend of urban fantasy, myth, and dark magic. Follow a secret sisterhood of powerful women as they battle destiny and ancient forces.

-- A Web of Obsidian

-- A Tangle of Obsidian

-- A Confluence of Obsidian

The Crone Wars

A groundbreaking crone lit series starring a 60-year-old woman discovering her magical power. Feminist, funny, and fiercely original.

-- Becoming Crone

-- A Gathering of Crones

-- Game of Crones

-- Crone Unleashed

-- Rise of the Crones

The Grigori Legacy

A supernatural thriller series where Heaven and Hell collide in modern times. Gritty, fast-paced, and full of mythic stakes.

-- Sins of the Angels

-- Sins of the Son

-- Sins of the Lost

-- Sins of the Warrior

Contemporary Romance (as Linda Poitevin)

Heartfelt love stories full of second chances, resilience, and slow-burn chemistry.

-- Gwynneth Ever After

-- Forever After

-- Forever Grace

-- Always and Forever

--Abigail Always

--Shadow of Doubt (The Dexter Law Women)

About Lydia M. Hawke

Lydia M. Hawke is an internationally bestselling author known for The Obsidian Sisterhood series and The Grigori Legacy. Renowned for crafting fierce, multifaceted heroines and genre-defying stories, she writes to empower and inspire, especially women, by proving that strength and power have no expiration date. Based in Canada, Lydia can often be found puttering in her garden, savoring a cup of coffee, or plotting her next tale about women who refuse to be underestimated.

