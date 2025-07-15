Ukraine's Prime Minister Resigns
Kyiv: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday he had submitted a resignation letter, as part of a major government reshuffle expected this week, amid speculation he may join the new government in a key ministerial position.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday nominated First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to replace Shmyhal.
Svyrydenko, 39, is an economist who has served as First Deputy Prime Minister since 2021 and played a key role in negotiating the mineral agreement with the United States.
Zelenskyy proposed that outgoing Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal take over as defense minister, considering him qualified for the very important position.
Shmyhal has served as Prime Minister since March 2020 and will replace Rustem Umerov, whom Zelenskyy last week hinted could be appointed Ukraine's ambassador to Washington.
