Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine's Prime Minister Resigns

Ukraine's Prime Minister Resigns


2025-07-15 02:01:05
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kyiv: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday he had submitted a resignation letter, as part of a major government reshuffle expected this week, amid speculation he may join the new government in a key ministerial position.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday nominated First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to replace Shmyhal.

Svyrydenko, 39, is an economist who has served as First Deputy Prime Minister since 2021 and played a key role in negotiating the mineral agreement with the United States.

Zelenskyy proposed that outgoing Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal take over as defense minister, considering him qualified for the very important position.

Shmyhal has served as Prime Minister since March 2020 and will replace Rustem Umerov, whom Zelenskyy last week hinted could be appointed Ukraine's ambassador to Washington.

MENAFN15072025000063011010ID1109804542

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search