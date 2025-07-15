Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar To Enter Hottest Period Of Summer On Wednesday: QCH

Qatar To Enter Hottest Period Of Summer On Wednesday: QCH


2025-07-15 02:01:05
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Executive Director of the Qatar Calendar House Eng. Faisal Al-Ansari said that the start of the Jamrat Al-Qayz season, the hottest period of summer, will begin on Wednesday, July 16.

In statements made to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Al-Ansari said that the season is expected to last for 39 days, and carries within it three internal seasons: Al Jawza Al Thanya, Al Murzam, and Al Kileibein.

This season, he reiterated, is known for the highest temperatures experienced throughout the calendar year, with some temperatures reaching up to 50°C in the Arabian Peninsula.

Read Also
  • Qatar Central Bank issues services for customers with disabilities, elderly
  • Weekend temperatures approaching mid-to-late 40°C expected: Qatar Met

Al Bawarih winds, the powerful northwesterly winds which typically start in May and continue through July, are expected to subside in favor of the seasonal hot, intense, dry wind, known locally as 'Simoom'.

Humidity levels across the Arabian Gulf are also expected to rise during this period.

Al-Ansari explained that, during this season's, daytime hours are shorter while nighttime hours become longer, and It is the most productive season for palm fruit harvest.

The season ends, he concluded, with the ascent of the Suhail star, which is forecast for August 24, 2025.

MENAFN15072025000063011010ID1109804538

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search