Qatar To Enter Hottest Period Of Summer On Wednesday: QCH

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Executive Director of the Qatar Calendar House Eng. Faisal Al-Ansari said that the start of the Jamrat Al-Qayz season, the hottest period of summer, will begin on Wednesday, July 16.

In statements made to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Al-Ansari said that the season is expected to last for 39 days, and carries within it three internal seasons: Al Jawza Al Thanya, Al Murzam, and Al Kileibein.

This season, he reiterated, is known for the highest temperatures experienced throughout the calendar year, with some temperatures reaching up to 50°C in the Arabian Peninsula.



Qatar Central Bank issues services for customers with disabilities, elderly Weekend temperatures approaching mid-to-late 40°C expected: Qatar Met

Read Also

Al Bawarih winds, the powerful northwesterly winds which typically start in May and continue through July, are expected to subside in favor of the seasonal hot, intense, dry wind, known locally as 'Simoom'.

Humidity levels across the Arabian Gulf are also expected to rise during this period.

Al-Ansari explained that, during this season's, daytime hours are shorter while nighttime hours become longer, and It is the most productive season for palm fruit harvest.

The season ends, he concluded, with the ascent of the Suhail star, which is forecast for August 24, 2025.