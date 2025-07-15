QRCS Concludes Project To Improve Shelter Conditions At Refugee Camps In Bangladesh
Doha: In collaboration with the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has concluded a project to improve shelter conditions at refugee camps, with 1,920 direct beneficiaries.
The project involved comprehensive maintenance of 384 shelters at Camps 17 and 8W in Cox's Bazar, southeastern Bangladesh.
Aimed at enhancing safety and privacy and improving the living environment inside the shelters, especially during the monsoon season, the maintenance works included broken roof replacement, wall reinforcement, and waterproof flooring.
This intervention is part of the ongoing humanitarian response to the protracted crisis of more than 700,000 refugees forcibly displaced from Myanmar to Bangladesh in 2017, mostly suffering from difficult living conditions at overpopulated and inadequate camps.
The beneficiaries expressed their happiness with the newly renovated shelters, which would largely help protect their families, especially children, from the harsh weather.
This project represents QRCS's unwavering commitment to supporting the refugee and host communities in Bangladesh, with significant humanitarian and development projects carried out together with local and international partners.
