Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Italian Foreign Minister Tajani

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani to discuss the Middle East, the Russia-Ukraine war, and shared priorities on China and Latin America. They reviewed the ceasefire between Israel and Iran and discussed next steps to ensure Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon.

