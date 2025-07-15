Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Italian Foreign Minister Tajani

Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Italian Foreign Minister Tajani


2025-07-15 02:00:48

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani to discuss the Middle East, the Russia-Ukraine war, and shared priorities on China and Latin America. They reviewed the ceasefire between Israel and Iran and discussed next steps to ensure Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon.

MENAFN15072025004514009831ID1109804535

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search