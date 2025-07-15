KCUC Unveils New Interventional Radiology Center

Kansas City Interventional Radiology Center provides innovative treatment for enlarged prostate

- Brandan A. Kramer, MD, KCUC PresidentOVERLAND PARK , KS, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kansas City Urology & Oncology (KCUC) announces the opening of Kansas City Interventional Radiology Center . KCIR offers a groundbreaking treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) or enlarged prostate. At KCIR, highly trained interventional radiologists will perform prostate artery embolization for BPH as well as other IR procedures.“Since 1999, KCUC has been the premier destination for urology care and exceptional men's healthcare in the Kansas City area,” said Brandan A. Kramer, MD, KCUC President.“Adding Interventional Radiology services to our practice ensures we can provide the highest quality, comprehensive urologic care to our patients and partners.”Interventional radiology is a medical specialty that combines imaging technology with minimally invasive surgical techniques to diagnose and treat a wide range of medical conditions in the least invasive way. Urology practices have seen growing interest in using IR for prostatic artery embolization (PAE). The 2023 American Urological Guidelines for the management of BPH were updated to include PAE as a recommended treatment option. This non-surgical alternative offers long-term relief with minimal downtime and fewer complications compared to traditional medication or invasive surgical procedures.“Our collaboration with IR Centersallows KCUC to bring immediate, nationally recognized expertise in this exciting, new minimally invasive treatment for BPH,” said David Bock, MD, FACS, KCUC Medical Director.“Now patients can receive streamlined management of their condition from the KCUC team of providers that they know and trust in a convenient, modern outpatient environment.”“We are honored to collaborate with KCUC through IR Centersto bring advanced image-guided therapies to the Kansas City community,” said Sandeep Bagla, MD, CEO of IR Centers.“Together, we are improving access to innovative, minimally invasive treatments that enhance men's health and overall quality of life.”Kansas City Interventional Radiology (KCIR) is located at 7450 W. Frontage Road in Merriam, Kan. KCIR is affiliated with Kansas City Urology & Oncology (KCUC). Since 1999 KCUC has been the premier center for urology care in Kansas City offering minimally invasive treatment options for enlarged prostate in an office-based, outpatient IR Center. For more information about KCIR or KCUC, please visit KCUC or kansascityinterventionalradiology.###About Kansas City Urology & OncologySince 1999 Kansas City Urology & Oncology (KCUC) has been Kansas City's premier provider for urology care. In 2006, KCUC began providing radiation therapy and is the first urology practice in Kansas City to perform robotic prostate surgery and to provide Provenge for advanced prostate cancer. KCUC has a network of 23 office locations in Kansas and Missouri. KCUC includes a team of 33 top urologists, radiation oncologists, a medical oncologist, pathologists and 18 advanced practice providers, dedicated to the care of patients with a wide range of urological needs. KCUC is the only office-based radiation provider in the Kansas City area. For more, information about KCUC, please visit, KCUC.About IR Centers/ Prostate Centers USAIR Centersis the nation's first and only dedicated interventional radiology management platform focused on supporting urology, gastrointestinal, and orthopedic practices. Through Prostate Centers USA, it is the largest provider of prostate artery embolization in the country, committed to transforming men's health by offering innovative, minimally invasive solutions in partnership with leading specialty groups.

Michaela Pearce

Pearce Public Relations

...

Prostate Artery Embolization

