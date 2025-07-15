Conru Art Foundation Opens Artlove Salon In Historic Poll Building As A New Cultural Hub For Seattle

The centerpiece for a new, $50 million initiative for art philanthropy to unleash art's power to heal

A 16,000-square-foot combined art showcase and event venue offering free benefits to artists, art nonprofits, and the public

SEATTLE, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conru Art Foundation today announced the opening of the ArtLove Salon to bring together more art, artists and art lovers to the heart of downtown Seattle, and to launch a new, $50 million initiative for art philanthropy that simultaneously supports artists and serves the community.

Housed in the historic Poll Building at 110 Union Street, across the street from the Seattle Art Museum, the ArtLove Salon offers a 16,000-square-foot space suitable for almost any gathering, with a rotating selection of local artists' work to set a tone of creativity, humanity and connection.

"Our core conviction is that great art bridges divides, inspires joy, and can even offer healing," said Andrew Conru, founder of Conru Art Foundation. "ArtLove Salon is intended to bring all of that to life with financial support for artists, curated exhibitions that spark emotion and insight, and as a setting for meetings for everyone in our community."

The ArtLove Salon is designed to be versatile in its service to Seattle's cultural ecosystem, beginning with free-of-charge offerings to artists and nonprofit art organizations. At ArtLove Salon, artists who exhibit there can sell their work on a zero-commission basis, allowing them to keep more of what they earn. Nonprofit art organizations can rent the space at no charge, and revenues for rentals to for-profits will get reinvested into the local art community.

As an exhibition space, ArtLove Salon will feature a regularly-updated directory of work from the region's finest artists, alongside curated shows exploring historical genres and significant pieces from private collections. The Salon will also host multiple concurrent exhibitions, creating a dynamic atmosphere for visitors to return to again and again.

Doors will open for the first time on July 18th for an invitation-only launch event co-hosted by the Seattle Art Fair, which runs from July 17-20. ArtLove Salon will be open to Seattle Art Fair ticket-holders only on July 19-20, and then open to the public during visiting hours of 12-4pm starting Thursday, July 24. Admission is, and always will be, free.

The ArtLove Salon launch follows ongoing Conru Art Foundation initiatives such as:



The purchase and expansion of PublicDisplay, Seattle's premier quarterly art publication, which today reaches more than 70,000 readers in print and online;

The remodeling of the former Lusty Lady building toward a new museum opening in 2030;

A new Love Portrait Program offering the opportunity to commission paintings of loved ones beginning in August; The Seattle Prize program which was announced in January 2025. Eight artists have been selected to be fully funded for the next year - including generous salary, benefits, studio, supplies and more - with move-in plans to the in-renovation Occidental Fine Arts Building in Pioneer Square beginning in September. Their work will be on exhibit at ArtLove Salon, starting today.

"The ArtLove Salon embodies a Conru Art Foundation commitment to activating space as a service to Seattle, and simply to trying new things toward building up Seattle's ecosystem for art," said Conru. "Our hope is the Salon becomes a gathering place for all of us to connect and be inspired by art - and that this is only the beginning."

About Conru Art Foundation

The Conru Art Foundation supports artists who pursue truth, beauty, and love through their creative work. Founded by technologist and philanthropist Andrew Conru, the foundation develops systems that remove financial barriers for artists, deepen public engagement with art, and build lasting local cultural infrastructure. For more information, visit conruartfoundation or artlovesalon

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Conru Art Foundation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED