Goodwin Recruiting Partners With Jacobs P.C. To Accelerate Growth Of One Of NYC's Fastest-Rising Litigation Firms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EXETER, N.H., July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodwin Recruiting , a leading national firm known for high-impact talent acquisition and executive search, is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with Jacobs P.C. , a rapidly growing corporate bankruptcy and commercial litigation law firm based in New York City. Spearheaded by Ghali Asad, Area Director at Goodwin Recruiting , this collaboration is designed to strategically support Jacobs P.C. as it continues building out its exceptional team of litigators, partners, and legal professionals.

Founded by Leo Jacobs, Jacobs P.C. has quickly established itself as a bold alternative to traditional Am Law firms, representing clients in corporate bankruptcy, high-profile turnarounds, and high stakes commercial and real estate litigation matters along with white collar and regulatory issues. With a prime Fifth Avenue office, a dynamic client roster, and a highly entrepreneurial culture, the firm is attracting top legal talent seeking autonomy, visibility, and impact.

“Jacobs P.C. is doing something truly different - they're not trying to mimic Big Law,” said Ghali Asad.“They're building a firm for attorneys who want real ownership over their careers, meaningful mentorship, and the support to do their best work. We're thrilled to help them scale intentionally and sustainably.”

With 20+ years in executive search and millions in successful hires, Ghali brings deep expertise in recruiting legal talent across every level and practice area. In this partnership, Goodwin Recruiting will lead a unique hiring strategy that includes:



Targeted searches for partner-level attorneys with portable practices

Mid-to-senior litigation associate placements

Custom marketing campaigns and dedicated recruiting portals High-touch vetting to ensure cultural and strategic alignment

“Our focus is not just on filling seats,” said Leo Jacobs.“It's about building a lasting organization. Working with Ghali and the Goodwin team gives us access to a broader network of exceptional talent - people who want to be part of something different.”

The partnership reflects a shared commitment between Goodwin Recruiting and Jacobs P.C. to hire with purpose and build a world-class legal team ready to take on the most sophisticated matters.

To inquire about open roles or schedule a confidential conversation, visit: GoodwinRecruiting.com/recruiter/Ghali-Asad

About Goodwin Recruiting

Goodwin Recruiting (Forbes America's Best Recruiting Firms '20, '21, '22, '23, '24 & '25) is a leading recruiting firm and 2025 Inc. Best Workplace that has been connecting top talent with amazing opportunities since 1999. Their expert team brings hands-on experience to every search, helping clients and candidates thrive. With a focus on management and executive roles, their team works to build meaningful, long-lasting partnerships – one successful match at a time.

About Jacobs P.C.

Jacobs P.C. is a boutique corporate bankruptcy and commercial litigation law firm with over 100 years of combined experience. Dedicated to advocating for businesses facing complex challenges, Jacobs P.C. provides innovative solutions to overcome even the toughest legal and business obstacles. From the outset, the firm's practical, results-oriented approach focuses on delivering immediate relief from legal pressures while building strategic, long-term pathways for clients to regain control and achieve their ideal outcomes. Jacobs P.C. leverages negotiation, mediation, settlement, advocacy, and motion practice to establish clear advantages for clients, helping them navigate and resolve disputes effectively. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at