Attorney DJ Young Achieves NBTA Board Certification In Truck Accident Law

The Law Firm for Truck Safety now boasts seven NBTA-certified truck accident attorneys-more than any other firm in the U.S.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Firm for Truck Safety is proud to announce that attorney DJ Young has achieved Board Certification in Truck Accident Law through the National Board of Trial Advocacy (NBTA). This milestone brings the firm's total number of NBTA-certified truck accident attorneys to seven, more than any other law firm in the United States.

The NBTA, a nonprofit organization founded in 1977, offers certification to attorneys who demonstrate significant expertise and experience in their area of practice. Its rigorous certification process includes meeting strict trial experience requirements, successfully completing a comprehensive examination, and maintaining high ethical standards. Only about three percent of attorneys in the U.S. achieve Board Certification in their respective fields, and fewer than one percent of attorneys who handle truck accidents earn this accreditation.

"Having a team of seven NBTA-certified truck accident attorneys allows us to provide our clients with unparalleled experience and the confidence that their cases are in capable hands," said DJ Young.

Board Certification is the highest, most stringent, and most reliable honor an attorney can achieve. Board certifications are the only distinctions awarded by non-profit organizations. The NBTA, as well as all board certifying organizations, are committed to safeguarding the public's ability to choose a qualified attorney.

In addition to his board certification, DJ Young brings unique insight to his practice. He holds an active Class A Commercial Driver's License and has driven big rigs himself. This hands-on experience gives him an edge in understanding the intricacies of trucking regulations and safety standards, making him exceptionally well-equipped to advocate for victims of truck crashes.

DJ Young's legal career is marked by impressive accomplishments, including serving as the lead appellate attorney to preserve Ohio's largest trucking verdict of $42.4 million and securing a $7.65 million recovery for a family who lost two young boys in a truck crash. A magna cum laude graduate of Notre Dame Law School, DJ is also a regular speaker and published author on truck accident law topics, including his contributions to the "Truck Accident Litigation, Fourth Edition," published by the American Bar Association.

The Law Firm for Truck Safety, known for its focus on representing victims of truck crashes, has secured more than $5.6 billion in verdicts and settlements nationwide. The firm is home to the largest number of NBTA-certified truck accident attorneys in the U.S. and continues to set the standard for excellence in truck accident litigation.

For more information about Attorney DJ Young and the Law Firm for Truck Safety, please visit .

About The Law Firm for Truck Safety

The Law Firm for Truck Safety exclusively represents victims of truck crashes and their families. With a team of highly skilled attorneys, many of whom are Board-Certified in Truck Accident Law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy, the firm has achieved some of the largest verdicts and settlements in truck crash cases nationwide. Their attorneys combine extensive knowledge of truck safety laws and commercial driving experience to advocate for their clients and improve industry standards effectively.

The firm's attorneys have secured over $5,600,000,000 in verdicts and settlements, representing hundreds of clients in over half of the nation's states.

About The National Board of Trial Advocacy

Founded in 1977, the NBTA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to certifying trial attorneys who demonstrate the highest levels of experience and expertise in various practice areas. Its certifications are recognized by the American Bar Association and the U.S. Supreme Court.

SOURCE The Law Firm for Truck Safety

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED